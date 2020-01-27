The Entertainer launches 2020 offers & early-bird discounted SA bundles

The Entertainer's 2020 South African bundle is now available to purchase. The global digital lifestyle brand unveiled its 2020 products with offers in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban.







Entertainer 2020 products are now available. Early-bird purchasers can get the entire SA bundle for the exclusive discounted price of R595 (retail price R995), for a limited time only. The SA Bundle 2020 includes the Entertainer’s three core products: Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria and Durban.



The bundle also includes complimentary access to cheers (two-for-one offers on drinks), beauty and fitness (savings on spa treatments and gym classes) and more Africa (savings on accommodation and experiences throughout the continent).





In total, the SA Bundle provides access to over 3,700 buy-one-get-one-free and discount offers at restaurants, attractions, golf courses, spas, salons, bars, nightclubs and fitness studios across South Africa.



Members also enjoy exclusive access to Entertainer getaways, which includes discounts of up to 60% and seamless booking through the app at over 550,000 hotels worldwide.



The 2020 products are available to purchase on the website or directly through the app at a special early bird price (for a limited time). The Entertainer is available to download and try for free on iOS or Android App

Mike Rich, marketing director at the Entertainer, mentioned that this year's launch is "the kind people should be excited about. More merchants, more offers, more products, more savings. We're very proud to be one of the largest money-saving apps globally, with a community of over three million users, that saved over $140m in 2019 alone."



