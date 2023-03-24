Campaign embraces the spirit of Black pride

An initiative of Priority Performance Projects associated with Plus 94 Research, a South African and Black-owned research company, the Black on Purpose campaign is inspired by a commitment to promote unity, leadership, authenticity, spreading universal love and encouraging performance excellence in Black communities.

Image supplied

Targeted at 20 to 45-year-olds, the campaign aims to alleviate all forms of racism, particularly, a tendency among some Blacks to self-diminish, by holding unsavory views about those of the same race. Important and inspirational, the Black on Purpose campaign is about building a society that has respect for humanity and empowering Black communities through entrepreneurship. It is about unleashing tremendous talent and potential, while promoting peace and prosperity across the length and breadth of South Africa.

As part of the campaign, T-shirts were made from locally sourced fabric with the Black on Purpose logo. Soon-to-follow is a collection of luxury garments designed by Neo Kgoloane and Antoinette Mtambo of Black on Purpose. By providing tailors with the opportunity to make a range of stylish, beautiful attire, Black on Purpose is contributing to tackling our high unemployment rates, which are among the highest in the world.

Additionally, a series of exciting events will roll out to realise Black on Purpose objectives. Some will include walks to highlight the range of social ills plaguing Black communities and effective ways to address them.

On the lineup are also motivational talks by young, Black achievers at high schools and commerce faculties of colleges and universities. Entitled “Inspire to Aspire”, these talks will feature Black achievers in various fields - education, sport, business and more - encouraging students to work hard, to never give up, to know that they were born for greatness, to be passionate about job creation and to be ethical in their business practices among numerous other values.

Achievers engaged in “Inspire to Aspire” will also be encouraged to provide mentorship, internship, learnership, bursary and/or job opportunities to Black youth to address our crisis of youth unemployment, while promoting skills development, generational wealth creation and a sense of structure, purpose and dignity.

Director of Black on Purpose, Neo Kgoloane, explains that Black on Purpose is about inculcating confidence in, and uplifting the Black community. “Through the campaign, we want to celebrate our success and uniqueness, while bringing about unity by remembering not to separate ourselves along cultural and linguistic lines, but to see ourselves as one; as African people.”

Going forward, the Black on Purpose website will profile a range of Black-owned businesses to showcase their products and services to potential clients.

To buy Black on Purpose T-shirts, visit: www.blackonpurpose.co.za