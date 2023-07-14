Industries

Zakes Bantwini, Boity and Nomcebo Zikode unveiled as flagship acts under talent agency, Aline

14 Jul 2023
Aline has marked its launch by partnering with the Grammy Award winning artists Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as the multi-talented musician, media personality and multimedia entrepreneur Boity Thulo. This roster of A-listers makes Aline one of the foremost talent management agencies on the continent.
Zakes Bantwini, Boity Thulo and Nomcebo Zikode. Image supplied
Zakes Bantwini, Boity Thulo and Nomcebo Zikode. Image supplied

Apart from being a talent agency, the company is also a producer of live shows, content and experiential events and concerts. Sibo Mhlungu, CEO of Aline, explained the new partnership, “We represent storytellers who shape culture while accelerating their growth through deepening connections with consumers, and forging partnerships across entertainment and media as we position our clients for success. We’re indebted to Tshepo Mahloele for believing in us and bringing this vision to life.”

“Aline is a testament of the depth of quality and expertise that we have as a country and a continent and we are proud to have it as part of our Arena. Already in Arena we have celebrated giants in the forms of Lucky Dube, Mahotella Queens to name a few and we welcome the Aline to the galaxy of stars,” says chairman Tshepo Mahloele.

“This speaks to a new dawn in talent management, event production, as well as African arts, film and music. Locally developed and globally competitive content coming from the continent to the world by world-class media and entertainment practitioners who have worked tirelessly to perfect both their craft and market-related standards.”

The long-term goal of this new company is to forge a lasting legacy representing African talent and producing shows at the highest level by Africans. This new expansion will also see the agency begin the process of expanding its offering over time beyond music and into film and other creative arts.

Aline is the product of a partnership between Independent Media Group Africa and The Music Arena. Helmed by CEO Antos Stella, The Music Arena is the overseer of the world-renowned Gallo Records, which is one of the continent’s most storied record labels. “This is a game changer for the music industry bringing together a massive repertoire of talent that has such global appeal”. We have been working on The Music Arena and our strategy for a long time and this is the first of many announcements,” says Antos Stella.

The Music Arena is also home to media and content business Content Connect Africa, which facilitates Gallo’s music and distribution wing. IMG Africa on the other hand is one of Africa’s foremost talent agencies and a recognised curator of world-class live concerts and events. Founded by Zakes Bantwini and Sibo Mhlungu, IMG Africa is known for its unique ability to create moving billboards by enhancing and maintaining brand relationships through tactical decision-making and brand alignment.

Read more: Zakes Bantwini, Tshepo Mahloele, Nomcebo Zikode, Sibo Mhlungu



