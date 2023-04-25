Nominations open for South African Bar & Beverage Awards 2023

Nominations have officially opened for the inaugural South African Bar & Beverage Awards 2023. Recognising South Africa's finest cocktail bars, most talented mixologists and the best local beverage producers, the awards will culminate in a hotly anticipated gala ceremony later this year.

As with the globally renowned Tales of The Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Bar & Beverage Awards judging panel will be comprised of highly respected captains of industry, led by drinks writer and educator Leah van Deventer. With a robust panel of 32 expert judges, which boasts a 50/50 gender split, there will be various stages of judging to ensure transparency and professionalism across all categories of the awards.

"I’m delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate on an awards programme that prioritizes an ethical approach at every step, and proud of the comprehensive nomination-and-judging system we’ve designed. Not only have we thoroughly vetted our judges, but we’ll screen each nomination to ensure they comply with our well thought out category outlines. Additionally, judges will be recused where they have a conflict of interest,” says head judge, Leah van Deventer.

“I’ve always been an advocate for homegrown talent, and the B&B Awards offer the local industry a chance to recognize, celebrate and uplift their own,” continues van Deventer.

The awards will cover various categories in an effort to acknowledge the talent, creativity and excellence that exists within the local bar and beverage industry; from bartenders and bar owners to brands, ambassadors and hospitality professionals who have made a significant impact on the South African bar and beverage sector.

2023 sees the Bar & Beverage Awards split into two primary categories: the nominations section for Bar awards and the submissions section for Beverages. For the former, both industry and the public are invited to cast nominations for categories such as ‘Best Cocktail Bar’ and ‘Best Bartender’. The latter is where entries like ‘Best New Local Liqueur or Spirit Aperitif’ need to be submitted for consideration. All qualified nominations and submissions get passed on for judging.

For more , go to www.barandbeverageawards.co.za.