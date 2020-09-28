Change the way you think, feel and DO inclusion for the next 30 days

October is Global Diversity and Inclusion Month. Cohesion Collective
, in collaboration with Interweave Consulting, INvolve People and Amanda Hammett challenge you
to join our exciting #30DayInclusionChallenge learning journey!
What is the #30DayInclusionChallenge? Well, at just 15 minutes per day, we challenge you to think, feel and do inclusion for 30 days. Combining different perspectives and voices from regions across the globe, South Africa, India, UK and the USA, the #30DayInclusionChallenge will enable you
to build greater consciousness and awareness around matters that relate to equality, diversity and inclusion.
This free
learning journey is for all people managers, and those interested in learning more about inclusion. The #30DayInclusionChallenge will see you engaging each week with a different theme: race and ethnicity, gender, LGBTIQ and generation. Requiring only 15 minutes per day using our online platform, we hope to help build:
- Better language, literacy and awareness around major diversity dimensions
- Practical examples of how to be an inclusive leader
- Greater understanding of the historical context of exclusion and thus why inclusion is important
- How and why inclusion enters, affects and is important for organisations to get right
- Personal and professional development
The Challenge Outline will be broken down as such: Week one:
Race and EthnicityWeek two:
GenderWeek three:
LGBTIQWeek four:
Generation
Register for free
at join.30dayinclusionchallenge.com
For more information follow Cohesion Collection on LinkedIn
. For more information on the partners:
Cohesion Collection (https://www.cohesioncollective.com)
Interweave Consulting (https://www.interweave.in)
Involve People (https://www.involvepeople.org)
Amanda Hammett (https://www.amandahammett.com)