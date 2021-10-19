2021 Galliova Awards announces winners

South Africa's most outstanding food and health writers for 2021 were announced on Friday, 15 October 2021 at the 32nd annual Galliova Awards, which was attended online by entrants, judges and representatives from the South African Poultry Association (SAPA).

Tony Jackman of thewas announced as the Galliova Food Champion of the Year. The runners-up in this category were Vickie de Beer of(second) and Johané Neilson ofand(third).Freelance writer and dietitian, Jandri Barnard was awarded the title Galliova Egg Champion, followed by Vickie de Beer again in second place, with Liezl Vermeulen ofplaced third in this category.Arina du Plessis of Landbouweekblad and Landbou Boerekos was the winner of the Galliova Broiler Champion, while Louisa Holst and Hannes Koegelenberg’s joint entry forand freelance writer Esther Malan were placed second and third respectively.Freelance writer, Glynis Horning, was honoured for the third consecutive year as the Galliova Health Writer of the Year. The other finalists in this category were Jandri Barnard and Lutho Pasiya of(IOL).The Digital Food Influencers award category, introduced in 2020, was won by Sam Linsell of. In second place was Zorah Booley of, while third place was awarded to Georgia East ofThis 2021 judging panel included renowned food writer, recipe developer, stylist and blogger, Anna Montali; well-known food personality, TV chef, food stylist and award-winning cookery book editor, Zola Nene; formerandfood editor, author and head of culinary development at Jan Innovation Studio, Barbara Joubert; registered dietitian and Emeritus Associate Professor of the University of the Free State, Professor Marthinette Slabber-Stretch; consulting dietitian for Sapa and PhD candidate at the University of Pretoria, Monique Piderit; MD of El-Azaar Poultry Farm and a Sapa member (representing the egg industry), Marco Torsius; and owner of Kwena Chicks and a Sapa Board member (representing the broiler sector), Jake Mokwene.A heartfelt tribute to two of the Galliova judges who sadly and unexpectedly passed away earlier this year, was delivered by Anna Montali. Long-standing Galliova judge and four-times Galliova Awards winner, Dorah Sitole, was acknowledged as a pioneer in the food industry, an author, editor, food editor, stylist and recipe developer. Chef Lesego Semenya, or as he was better known, Les da Chef, participated in his inaugural Galliova Awards judging in 2020 and was going to join the judging panel again in 2021. “Both Lesego and Dorah will be sorely missed in the food industry,” said Montali.The Galliova Awards, (Galli = Latin for chicken, ova = egg) which are sponsored by the South African Poultry Association (Sapa), are awarded annually to the best food and health media in South Africa, whether their work is published in print magazines, newspapers or online platforms.Sapa’s chairperson, Aziz Sulliman, stated that despite the constantly changing local media landscape, the Sapa broiler and egg producers have remained committed to supporting local media. “Sapa is aware of the many challenges facing South Africa’s poultry and media industries, however, South African journalists are tenacious, and despite all the difficulties of the past, have persevered. Sapa recognises this and is proud to sponsor the 2021 Galliova Awards to acknowledge food and health influencers,” concluded Sulliman.