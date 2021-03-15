Connect with confidence at Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate

Taking full advantage of its perfect location on the banks of the iconic Sabie River, right at the Paul Kruger Gate, the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate has reimagined traditional safari lodge meetings and events following a recent revitalisation of its conference amenities.
The Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate offers the same unrivalled location, but with an all-new African-inspired spa experience and reimagined event facilities...
Protea Hotel by Marriott 11 Jan 2021
Francois Meyer, general manager of Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate, says: “Virtual and hybrid meetings are an essential offering in the ‘new normal’ hospitality industry. The growing demand for virtual meetings or a combination of live and virtual (hybrid meetings) will continue to rise over time as meeting planners and their attendees adjust to a new work environment and culture. The appeal lies in the ability to expand an event’s reach to include speakers and attendees whose travel might be restricted due to the pandemic.”
More meeting and event professionals have been looking to plan hybrid virtual/in-person meetings and events as the meeting industry adapts to new ways of connecting during the global pandemic. However, meeting and event professionals often require additional information about technology, health protocols, and logistics available to them.
“Hybrid meetings provide a combination of live and virtual components that creates an immersive and engaging experience which integrates both virtual participation and in-person experiences through audio-visual technologies, making hybrid meetings an essential way to host and attend events,” says Meyer.
“We understand that virtual and hybrid meetings are an essential offering and will be at the forefront of our guests’ minds as they consider traveling and hosting their events at the hotel. With the launch of our new state of the art conference facilities, we want guests to see and understand that we are at the forefront of technology and that we are able to cater for all of their event and meeting requirements, adds Meyer.
Revitalised conference and event facilities complete the extensive refurbishment project and positions the property perfectly as a facility with up-to-date technology and modern finishes allowing business and event guests the perfect leisure and corporate location. The Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate’s conference facilities consist of four event rooms and its largest capacity space allows 255 guests. The property combines all the comforts of an upmarket hotel experience with authentic Kruger Park safaris.
“Our knowledge and expertise in helping meet the needs from the simple to the complex will be crucial in ensuring that meeting planners and attendees connect with confidence,” adds Meyer.Get more for your meetings with our ‘Triple Treats’ offer.
