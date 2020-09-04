VMLYRTheEdge: How to get your brand noticed in Africa

VMLY&R SA's Live from The Edge presented both local and global thought leaders talking to the theme 'From Cultural Clichés to Brand Authenticity', addressing cultural relevance in an African context.

Neil Davidson, CEO of HeyHuman

"Seek connection. There are more things about us that are common than not. Also seek difference. There are differences that are meaningful." - @HeyHumanAgency @neildavidsonldn #VMLYRTheEdge — VMLY&R South Africa (@VMLYR_ZA) September 3, 2020

Global is not the enemy, bad legacy marketing is.

"Be careful of making assumptions about audiences in different countries. Social identity, bonding, etc., for example football is different in Lagos than it is in London. " - @HeyHumanAgency @neildavidsonldn #VMLYRTheEdge — VMLY&R South Africa (@VMLYR_ZA) September 3, 2020

Lethepu Matshaba, vice president Homecare: Africa, Unilever SA

Authentic Marketing in Africa via #VMLYRTheEdge



"Don’t think that because people are poor you can give them a substandard product." Lethepu Matshaba from @UnileverSA pic.twitter.com/oq7is0Gqep — Jenita Ferreira (@JenitaFerreira) September 3, 2020

