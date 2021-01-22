Wellness e-tailer Health Central launches in SA

Distell and Invenfin buy 40% stake in cannabis wellness brand Rethink Distell and Invenfin have entered into a partnership with Releaf Pharmaceuticals to share ownership in South African cannabis wellness brand Rethink...

The e-tailer is the result of a collaborative project between CEO Daniel Vollgraaff and COO Stephani Ferreira, who both have a passion for health and wellness. Ferreira’s love for 100% all-natural products and ingredients and Vollgraaff’s passion for science-based medicine led to the fusion and development of the brand.While the founders' initial idea focused on a CBD store specifically, Health Central has expanded beyond that with up 70 brands listed, including Nuxe, Releaf Pharma, Nativa, Solal, Rethink CBD and Pure Beginnings.With the tagline 'Backed by nature, powered by science', the online retailer has launched with over 15 health and wellness categories including an expansive CBD category. For the latter, the Health Central team has worked closely with the Cannabis Research Institute of South Africa to source products in line with the highest industry standards and latest medical cannabis information and studies."We believe in functional wellbeing – moving, eating well, breathing, connection. We also know that sometimes that is not enough. Whilst the wellness industry is emerging rapidly it is also widespread in product overload and misinformation. We set out to solve this problem with Health Central – an unbiased, evidence-based, wellness resource and community," says Ferreira."We look to stock the most effective and therapeutic and as green as possible products, with strong scientific evidence to support their efficacy and safety of use," she adds.