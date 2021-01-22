E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

Wellness e-tailer Health Central launches in SA

22 Jan 2021
Health Central is South Africa's newest online store targeting the growing wellness market.


The e-tailer is the result of a collaborative project between CEO Daniel Vollgraaff and COO Stephani Ferreira, who both have a passion for health and wellness. Ferreira’s love for 100% all-natural products and ingredients and Vollgraaff’s passion for science-based medicine led to the fusion and development of the brand.

While the founders' initial idea focused on a CBD store specifically, Health Central has expanded beyond that with up 70 brands listed, including Nuxe, Releaf Pharma, Nativa, Solal, Rethink CBD and Pure Beginnings.

With the tagline 'Backed by nature, powered by science', the online retailer has launched with over 15 health and wellness categories including an expansive CBD category. For the latter, the Health Central team has worked closely with the Cannabis Research Institute of South Africa to source products in line with the highest industry standards and latest medical cannabis information and studies.

Distell and Invenfin buy 40% stake in cannabis wellness brand Rethink

Distell and Invenfin have entered into a partnership with Releaf Pharmaceuticals to share ownership in South African cannabis wellness brand Rethink...

2 days ago


"We believe in functional wellbeing – moving, eating well, breathing, connection. We also know that sometimes that is not enough. Whilst the wellness industry is emerging rapidly it is also widespread in product overload and misinformation. We set out to solve this problem with Health Central – an unbiased, evidence-based, wellness resource and community," says Ferreira.

"We look to stock the most effective and therapeutic and as green as possible products, with strong scientific evidence to support their efficacy and safety of use," she adds.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: online retail, Wellness, CBD, cannabis

Related

Distell and Invenfin buy 40% stake in cannabis wellness brand Rethink2 days ago
The role of community and referrals in online retail success2 days ago
2020 digital holiday sales climb to $1.1tn globally - Salesforce13 Jan 2021
#BizTrends2021: Acceleration of digital payments12 Jan 2021
Online merchants, check your T&Cs before they bite7 Jan 2021
#BizTrends2021: The path forward for retail in 20216 Jan 2021
Global cyber week online sales hit record high2 Dec 2020
Black Friday delivers big increase in online transaction volumes30 Nov 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz