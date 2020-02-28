SA drinks startup Quench announces service expansion and new driver app

Stellenbosch-based tech startup Quench Delivery has announced a host of new developments this year, including an app relaunch, the introduction of a separate driver app, and the expansion of its service to additional regions in the country.

Through the Quench app, customers can order beer, wine and spirits and have it delivered to their door within an hour, for a R30 delivery charge. The on-demand alcohol delivery platform was launched in the Western Cape in 2017, expanding to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in 2019.Bloemfontein, George, Port Elizabeth and East London will soon be added to the list of serviced cities.Quench Delivery is also expanding the service to South African townships, giving local tavern owners access to the e-commerce platform, thereby allowing them to widen their customer base."Quench has simplified the process of alcohol procurement and consumption while simultaneously reducing the rate of drinking and driving, a universal issue in communities all over the globe. Quench has become a unique tool for alcohol and alcohol-related brands by enabling them direct access to their consumers through a flawless design that allows for in-app advertising, messaging and push notifications," said Liam McCreedy, MD of Quench Delivery.The Quench app is set to be relaunched in March, with new features designed to give users an "integrated shopping experience with expanded product and service offerings".Notably, the company will also introduce a new Quench Driver app, targeting freelance drivers to do Quench deliveries at competitive rates. Freelance drivers will simply download the Quench Driver app, sign up and once approved, receive a notification when an available order comes through.Quench Delivery says the driver app will allow drivers to earn added income by doing deliveries for multiple companies, "creating work opportunities, and developing skills suited for the rising on-demand economy."Over the past 6 months, the startup has struck up partnerships with the like of ABInBev, Pernod Ricard and Distell. The company says it focusses on a dualistic business model where consumers, as well as brands, can benefit from its services."These partnerships have not only allowed Quench to give the best-priced offerings to consumers, but has also helped the company to shift its focus to a 'data-driven firm' where the aim is to track key elements, trends and rates of consumption to benefit our consumer as well as partnering brand," said the startup in a statement.Quench Delivery is also looking to open up offices in both Ireland and Switzerland before the end of this year.