Global teacher and education workers labour federation meets in Joburg

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 21 November, address the opening of the Education International 10th Africa Regional (Eiraf) Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Education International is a global teacher and education workers labour federation with more than 32 million members.

Education International affiliates in South Africa are the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, the National Teachers’ Union, the Professional Educators Union and the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie.

Hosted by South African Education International member organisations, the conference is themed "Standing Together for Resilient Education Systems in Times of Crisis”.

The presidency said the conference takes place between Sunday, 19 November 2023, and Thursday, 23 November 2023.

In line with the principle of rotation, the regional conference is being held in Southern Africa with sub-themes: “Guaranteeing Quality Public Education for All During and Beyond Crises” as well as “Rebuilding our Profession and our Education Systems”.

The conference seeks to formulate strategies for equitable, inclusive, and high-quality public education; addressing challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, Ebola, HIV/Aids, conflict, and climate change.

“Taking place every four years, Eiraf serves as a platform for reports, policy adoption, and future program approval in accordance with its constitution. It offers member organisations a vital opportunity for substantive discussions on trade unions, education, the future of education, and other critical regional issues,” said the presidency.

Conference delegates include representatives from global unions and partner organisations.

Discussions during the conference will focus on crucial topics such as making Early Childhood Education for All a reality in Africa, creating safe and healthy schools and education institutions, evidence-based social and policy dialogue, and defending and promoting academic freedom and professional autonomy in Africa.