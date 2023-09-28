Explore The Camden, offering distinctive investment in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs

Explore investment excellence in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs with Asrin Property Developers' latest gem, The Camden.

Launched in June 2023, the remaining units offer a distinctive investment prospect. Priced from R839,000, inclusive of VAT and transfer fees, these two-bedroom apartments present an attractive opportunity for first-time home buyers and savvy investors.

“Over the last few years, we have seen several housing developments launch with demand calling for opportunities within the Ottery and Wetton areas and The Camden is the prime example of a perfectly positioned investment that will afford residents the perks of suburban living while remaining within reach of life’s modern comforts,” says Rehana Moosa, sales and marketing executive at Asrin Property Developers.

Planned for convenience, comfort and tranquility, The Camden is a secure, access-controlled estate where contemporary architecture meets timeless sophistication. This sanctuary in the suburbs has been meticulously thought out and features open-plan living with all the practical details taken care of.

The 50m² and 51m² two-bedroom apartments are spread over three and four storeys and are designed to bring in natural cross-flow ventilation and sunlight. Coupled with superior finishes such as engineered stone kitchen worktops and laminated flooring, these apartments offer low-maintenance living without compromising on aesthetic appeal and quality – an overarching theme in all Asrin’s developments.

Unique features and security

Apartments located on the ground floor each have their own exclusive garden areas, while Juliet balconies on the first to third-floor apartments offer residents a connection to the outdoors.

The Camden is set to be a vibrant residential community while still allowing its residents their own pocket of privacy. Safety is prioritised and is one of the biggest drawcards for security-conscious investors.

Electric fencing combined with controlled access provides the peace of mind that comes with living in a secure environment. Additionally, the development has focused on green energy initiatives that will allow residents to reduce their electricity consumption, subsequently lowering their electricity bill each month.

Perfectly positioned in Ottery, The Camden, couples a desirable suburban postcode with convenient transport routes to the city as well as Cape Town International Airport.

The Camden is scheduled for completion towards the end of 2023, with an official handover projected for the first quarter of 2024.