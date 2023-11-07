Hollard makes strategic investment in Simply to drive digital growth

We are pleased to announce that The Hollard Group has made a significant strategic investment in Simply, helping us in our mission to disrupt the life insurance landscape and provide more affordable options to customers.

This investment builds on Hollard's track record of backing innovative digital insurers through previous investments in Naked and Dotsure, and aligns with Hollard's focus on harnessing technology to develop more accessible and affordable insurance solutions.

Simply was founded in 2016 with the aim of improving access to important protection like life, disability, and funeral cover. Starting with individual policies and cover for domestic workers, we've since expanded our offerings to SMEs and brokers. Our model delivers flexible, good-value policies using technology and design.

Simply co-founder, Anthony Miller, says the current market doesn't serve many customers well with expensive standalone products and high dropout rates. Simply takes a different approach, offering combined benefits that can be paid for by employers. This leads to better outcomes for customers through higher retention rates and more options.

A key strength is Simply's ability to power white-label partnerships and accelerate other brands' digital strategies. It currently supports three such partnerships in South Africa with ambitions for international growth.

This investment will help fuel Simply's continued expansion by leveraging Hollard's underwriting expertise and distribution networks. Simply's rapid product development capabilities also complement Hollard's partnership offerings.

We are excited to work with Hollard in realising our shared vision: to use technology to protect more people's financial futures through accessible and affordable insurance solutions. With Hollard's support, we will strengthen our ability to deliver our model across new markets.​