    IRBA appoints new director of inspections

    31 Oct 2022
    The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) has appointed Ntlambi Gulwa as director: inspections from 1 November 2022.
    Source: Supplied. Ntlambi Gulwa, director: inspections at IRBA.
    Source: Supplied. Ntlambi Gulwa, director: inspections at IRBA.

    Gulwa is a CA(SA) and a Registered Auditor (RA) with 16 years of experience in both private and public sectors, mainly in the auditing profession.

    The inspections’ function of the IRBA is key to its statutory mandate, as this is the unit that monitors audit quality at firms and on audit engagements.

    Gulwa joined the IRBA in 2016 as an inspector. She was shortly thereafter promoted to team leader: inspections, responsible for providing leadership, mentoring; and ensuring that inspections of high quality are performed and that quality reports are issued - a role she has fulfilled since 2018.

    In March 2021, Gulwa took up her current role in an acting capacity to replace Imre Nagy who had taken up the role of acting chief executive officer at that time.

    Following his recent appointment in a permanent capacity as chief executive officer, recruitment began immediately to fill the director: inspections role.

    Says Nagy, chief executive officer of IRBA: “Gulwa performed well as an acting director and has guided the inspections team for more than 18 months at a critical time for the IRBA when the department was implementing a new inspections cycle (eighth inspections cycle) including several proactive initiatives to align with the IRBA’s five-year refocused strategy and efforts to enhance audit quality in the profession.

    "I have no doubt that she’s the best person to head the inspections team and her appointment couldn’t have come at a better time. The team is ready and motivated, and I am pleased to be able to appoint Gulwa as director: Inspections and I wish her well in her new role.”

    Gulwa’s career is driven by a passion for growing, training, and developing young auditors in taking on leadership roles in the auditing profession. She is a member of the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (Abasa) and is one of the representatives of the IRBA in the Abasa’s national council.

    She is involved in various projects that work towards improving audit quality in the auditing profession, with an overall aim of restoring confidence in the credibility of financial reporting and auditing.

    IRBA

