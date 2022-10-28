Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PayflexEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Johannesburg Stock Exchange changes listing rules to attract more firms

28 Oct 2022
South Africa's premier bourse the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) said on Thursday it was implementing measures to amend listing requirements for companies in order to attract more firms to the country's stock market.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The JSE has been hit by a wave of de-listings in the last two years and has seen minimal initial public offerings, prompting questions from investors on its relevance.

JSE's chief executive officer, Leila Fourie said last year the delistings the JSE had seen were usually at the "fringes", referring to small and mid-cap companies that have mainly delisted from the exchange.

The bourse has also seen surging competition from smaller exchanges which are more nimble in terms of workforce and technology.

"It is our ongoing objective to create an enabling environment for listing on the JSE as we take into account international best practices," said Andre Visser, director of Issuer Regulation at the JSE.

As part of the measures, JSE will bring down the free float - tradeable shares of a company - requirement from 20% to 10%, JSE said, adding that it was in line with the measures taken by the UK and European stock exchanges.

The JSE will also amend its special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) rules "to align with international leading markets to ensure the attractiveness and competitiveness of Spacs," it said, without elaborating on the changes.

Spacs are firms with no business operations which merge with a private company to take it public.

It also eased rules for financial-reporting disclosures and said it would also change debt-instrument listing rules.

The rules "will go a long way in providing a conducive and internationally competitive environment for capital raising," Visser said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: shares, trade, investment, JSE, Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Related

Source: 27Four
Agrarius lists first Shari'ah-compliant sustainability-linked Sukuk on the JSE6 hours ago
Source: Dambisa Maqoga. Top economist and leader of the Pan-African Investment and Research Services team, Dr Iraj Adedian.
Dr Iraj Abedian: Why SA's manufacturing sector should pin down its success at home2 days ago
Let's plastic responsibly
KAP Industrial HoldingsLet's plastic responsibly20 Sep 2022
Source:
1nvest lists ETF that invests in US government bonds8 Sep 2022
Daily Investor - South Africa's premier site for fund managers, analysts, and investors
Broad MediaDaily Investor - South Africa's premier site for fund managers, analysts, and investors5 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied.
JSE Clear is now an independent clearing house1 Sep 2022
Source:
JSE gives the green light to actively managed certificates5 Aug 2022
Daily Investor is here
Broad MediaDaily Investor is here4 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz