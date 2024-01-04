Renovations and solar installers feature in 2023 Procompare top professionals list

Industries

    4 Jan 2024
    For the fourth year running, users of Procompare have selected the best South African professionals and companies for home and business services. The annual list of top 30 professionals for 2023 features renovations specialists and solar installers, reflecting a nationwide focus on home upgrades and load shedding mitigation.
    Solar installations were among the top requested services in 2023. Source: Justin Lim/Unsplash
    Solar installations were among the top requested services in 2023. Source: Justin Lim/Unsplash

    This year, 94 companies were honoured with the Customers’ Choice title. The selection process is straightforward: customers send a free request on Procompare and receive multiple offers from local professionals. Once the work is completed, clients rate the selected professional on a scale from 1 to 5.

    These ratings are published on the provider's presentation page, along with other key information such as the number of projects undertaken, average client rating, written reviews, response speed to requests, and whether they received the Customers’ Choice award in a particular year.

    Over 3,000 companies have been evaluated by Procompare customers, simplifying the process of choosing a provider for those seeking services.

    Service requests on the rise

    The most requested services in 2023 saw a significant increase compared to 2022, with solar panels (+248.7%) and air conditioning (+180.8%) leading the way. While requests for solar systems plateaued in the second half of the year, demand for air conditioning installation continues to rise due to seasonality.

    Interestingly, 2023 did not see a significant rise in new building constructions. Instead, homeowners increasingly focused on upgrading their existing homes. Demand for interior design services surged by 122%, and while requests for carports and fences declined, the demand for minor construction work like pools and boundary walls doubled.

    As post-Covid normalisation continues, event planning requests saw an uptick of 72.9%. However, the clear winner in terms of rising demand is search engine optimisation services. Requests for SEO professionals skyrocketed by 294.6%, indicating a significant need for SEO optimisation and online promotion following the e-commerce boom of recent years.

