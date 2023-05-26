CIMA and ABASA sign MOU to develop accounting and finance professionals in South Africa

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants founded with the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), and the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (ABASA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Through this agreement, both organisations agree to work together to provide accounting and finance professionals with the skills they need to succeed, ensure the continued relevancy of the profession, and promote the value that it brings to organisations in South Africa through a range of member engagement activities, events, and advocacy initiatives.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa, at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: “AICPA & CIMA are pleased to partner with ABASA, one of South Africa’s leading empowerment and transformation organisations in accounting and finance. I believe this collaboration will play a key role in providing accounting and finance graduates with professional options, recognition of the management accounting profession in South Africa and offer current and future accounting, finance, and business professionals, a unique opportunity to strengthen their skillsets and enhance employability.”

Linda Maqoma, president at ABASA, said: “As ABASA continues to drive inclusivity in the accountancy profession, this collaboration with AICPA & CIMA not only aims to strengthen the ecosystem of accounting professionals but also respond to the unemployment challenges in our country. We also look forward to raising better awareness through this collaboration around the different career options within the profession.”