South African Mint launches Leopard coin

The South African Mint Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank, has released its second series of the popular Big 5 collectable range of coins, featuring the Leopard.

Source: Supplied.

The Big 5 coin range celebrates Africa’s pride, the iconic five animals that represent Southern Africa’s rich wildlife.

“According to the demand trends we have observed over the years, the Big 5 collection is now firmly entrenched among the world’s coveted numismatic offerings.

“It is a coin range of which we are immensely proud and which we will continue to innovate to maintain its relevance for years to come. We have, of course, set very high standards for product longevity with the Krugerrand, and can only hope to emulate this success with newer products such as the Big 5,” says Honey Mamabolo, managing director of the South African Mint.

Series II of the Big 5 succeeds the award-winning Series I, originally launched in 2019. The latest series offers collectors a subtle but telling design change with the portrait of the animal on the obverse side of the coins.

The reverse design remains the same throughout the two series: two halves of the animal’s face, which complete and form a full face when two or more coins are placed side-by-side.

In addition to the full face of the leopard on the obverse of the Leopard coins, are the words “Big Five 2023” and the South African coat of arms, signifying their status as legal tender.

The new collection maintains the high standard of design and technical excellence that collectors have come to associate with the South African Mint.

The Leopard coins are available in gold, silver and platinum.

The platinum offering consists of a single 1oz coin, while the silver range comprises a 1oz Brilliant Uncirculated (BU) coin, a 1oz double capsule set, containing two silver proof coins, and a special Big 5 and Krugerrand leopard privy-mark combination set.

The gold range includes a 1oz gold proof, a 1/4oz gold proof, and a 1/4oz gold proof double capsule set, containing two identical gold proof coins. The gold coins too, are complemented by a Big 5 and Krugerrand leopard privy-mark combination set consisting of a 1oz gold proof Big 5 coin and a 1oz gold proof Krugerrand coin.

Series II will be concluded with the Buffalo coin collection later in the year.