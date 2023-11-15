Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsOptimi WorkplaceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Energy & Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says lithium prices will rise

    By Nelson Banya
    15 Nov 2023
    15 Nov 2023
    Europe will struggle to secure domestic supplies of vital battery mineral lithium due to permit delays and local opposition to projects, driving prices higher, Sibanye Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said on Tuesday.
    Lithium crystal. Source: Sibanye-Stillwater
    Lithium crystal. Source: Sibanye-Stillwater

    Prices for battery-grade lithium have declined but remain at historically high levels and the market is forecast to move to mounting deficits from 2025 onwards, according to SFA Oxford analysts.

    Permitting problems and opposition by local groups had derailed a project in Serbia and jeopardised projects in Portugal and Spain, SFA Oxford analysts told a briefing.

    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs
    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs

      2 days

    Diversified miner Sibanye is developing its 80% owned Keliber lithium project in Finland at an initial cost of €656m. It expects to start delivering 15,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually to the European battery market from 2025.

    The European Union is pushing to reduce its reliance on China, which dominates global battery metal supply, and has proposed a Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) that seeks to drive local production.

    The act sets time limits on granting permits for strategic mining, recycling and processing projects, and requires large companies needing strategic materials in key technologies to do regular risk assessments of their supply chains.

    But metals consultancy SFA Oxford says the EU is likely to miss its target of mining 10% of its lithium consumption domestically by 2030, partly due to permitting hurdles and local opposition, as battery electric vehicle demand grows amid a global drive towards cleaner energy.

    Opposition, mostly from environmental groups, often challenges decisions to grant permits. Miners and analysts have also noted onerous conditions to obtain permits in Europe and the US, compared to Africa, for instance, where Chinese miners dominate the mining of lithium and other battery minerals such as cobalt.

    Briefing analysts on Sibanye's battery metal projects, Froneman said "mounting social anger" in Europe and the US posed a challenge for new mining projects.

    "I think many of the projects are going to really struggle to come online, which will ultimately drive up the price of lithium and impact the cost of battery electric vehicles," Froneman said.

    Sibanye is currently awaiting a decision on appeals against an environmental permit it received for the Rapasaari mine and concentrator, part of the Keliber lithium project.

    Management says construction of both the mine and concentrator was going ahead while the appeal process was underway.

    Read more: electric vehicles, Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater, Nelson Banya
    NextOptions

    Source

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs
    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs
     2 days
    Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
    Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
     8 Nov 2023
    South African Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramakgopa briefs members of the media after his visit to assess progress on bringing back online faulty units and boosting power generation at the Kusile Power Station, in Delmas. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    SA to plug power gap with 3GW of gas projects and Koeberg extension
     5 Nov 2023
    Sibanye-Stillwater buys historic copper mine in Tasmania
    Sibanye-Stillwater buys historic copper mine in Tasmania
     1 Nov 2023
    Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts
    Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts
     26 Oct 2023
    A haul truck is seen at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Amplats output decline shows more pain for PGMs
     24 Oct 2023
    Neal Froneman speaking at The Joburg Indaba. Source: x.com
    Sibanye-Stillwater CEO warns of crisis as platinum price plummets
     5 Oct 2023
    Infrastructure development in Africa key to success of smart mobility - Mashatile
    Infrastructure development in Africa key to success of smart mobility - Mashatile
    3 Oct 2023
    Must read
    Source:
    LegalDA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges
     30 minutes
    Tobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA
    AgricultureTobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA
    33 minutes
    South Africa unveils comprehensive tourism safety initiatives
    Tourism & TravelSouth Africa unveils comprehensive tourism safety initiatives
    2 hours
    Lithium crystal. Source: Sibanye-Stillwater
    Energy & MiningSibanye-Stillwater CEO says lithium prices will rise
     3 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz