All the 2023 Titanium awards winners!

The eighth Board of Healthcare Funders' Titanium Awards dazzled with glamour and prestige at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), as it recognised and celebrated top performers and exceptional service providers in the healthcare sector.

Sponsored by Insight actuaries and consultant, the awards are a highlight of the 22nd annual Board of Healthcare Funders conference, which kicked off at the CTICC yesterday (15 May).

Last night, the 8th Titanium Awards dazzled with glamour and prestige as it recognised and celebrated top performers and exceptional service providers. Congratulations to all the deserving winners! #TitaniumAwards #BHFConference23 pic.twitter.com/5AcSghE93U — Board of Healthcare Funders (@BHFGLOBAL) May 16, 2023

The awards evening - which included headline entertainment by Mafikizola and The Bubble - an exclusive Red Cello Productions act - inspired by SA band, Coda - drew a record number of entries. Host, Bongani Bingwa said the increased number of applicants and the quality of work submitted were indicative of the growing credibility and professionalism of the Titanium awards.

Each of the following award-winners received a rousing response from the crowd:

Service to Membership Award: Bonitas

Bonitas Excellence in Creating Access to Healthcare: Bestmed Medical Scheme

Bestmed Medical Scheme The Best Integrated Report: Medscheme

Medscheme Service to Membership: Polmed

Polmed Young Achiever Award: Vuyani Mhlomi

Vuyani Mhlomi The Best Paper!: Nikki Naude. Her work, titled "The Primary Healthcare Practitioner and Building Capacity for the Appropriate Level of Care," is truly deserving of this recognition.

Best Small Stand: 3Sixty Nuclear

3Sixty Nuclear Best Medium Stand: Wockhardt Hospitals

Wockhardt Hospitals Best Large Stand: Gems

Gems Dr Humphrey Zolufa Lifetime Achievement Award: Callie Schafer. A truly remarkable accomplishment and well-deserved recognition.

A huge congratulations to all the winners!