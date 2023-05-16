All the 2023 Titanium awards winners!

Sponsored by Insight actuaries and consultant, the awards are a highlight of the 22nd annual Board of Healthcare Funders conference, which kicked off at the CTICC yesterday (15 May).
Last night, the 8th Titanium Awards dazzled with glamour and prestige as it recognised and celebrated top performers and exceptional service providers. Congratulations to all the deserving winners! #TitaniumAwards #BHFConference23 pic.twitter.com/5AcSghE93U— Board of Healthcare Funders (@BHFGLOBAL) May 16, 2023
The awards evening - which included headline entertainment by Mafikizola and The Bubble - an exclusive Red Cello Productions act - inspired by SA band, Coda - drew a record number of entries. Host, Bongani Bingwa said the increased number of applicants and the quality of work submitted were indicative of the growing credibility and professionalism of the Titanium awards.
Each of the following award-winners received a rousing response from the crowd:
A huge congratulations to all the winners!