Why should youth have medical aid?

According to SA's latest health review, the public health system needs to strengthen in various ways to meet the unique needs of young people. It includes defining and monitoring indicators of health coverage and keeping track of the quality of services that young people receive from healthcare facilities. To achieve this, we need to increase the capacity of health workers to provide youth-friendly services and improve access to affordable healthcare.
Although young people make up about a third of the country's population
, healthcare services are often not designed for their needs. It is a problem. When young people are not healthy, they cannot work effectively, leading to a drop in productivity and affecting the economy. Protecting our nation's youth contributes positively to GDP – health is wealth. This Youth Day 2022 Medshield Medical Scheme encourages youth to take charge of their wellbeing and make conscious moves to secure affordable medical cover that is specifically accessible and tailored to their needs.Why get medical cover?
Screening and early detection of risk factors can avert long-term health consequences in adulthood. Early intervention is a step towards preventing and promoting healthy behaviours such as contraceptive access and use, which will likely reduce morbidity and mortality among youth.
Unfortunately, young people either think they are too young to need medical aid, or those who have medical aid are not fully aware of what their coverage provides. Things can change in a blink of an eye, and one might not have the funds readily available to cover the costs required. Furthermore, young people often shy away from a timely visit to the doctor because of the consultation fees, which most feel they cannot afford at any time of the month. It increases the infection window and often leads to more significant problems when they visit a doctor only once symptoms are severe.
With that in mind, we considered the financial realities of healthy young adults who are potentially just starting in the working world with entry-level salaries. MediCurve is Medshield's most-affordable plan that enables first-time medical buyers to get great cover without any financial strain on their day-to-day lives. The low R1,485 price point would be affordable enough for any young person starting in adult life.It's all digital!
Life in the digital age is incredibly fast-paced, especially for young professionals who are often incredibly busy and rushed – juggling responsibilities whilst also trying to plan for the future, run errands, and so much more. Medshield wanted to create a seamless online sign-up process for young adults to acquire their healthcare in a way that is quick, simple and convenient and, most importantly, does not take unnecessary time away from their already busy days.
MediCurve provides youth with a first-time medical cover that fits perfectly into their lifestyle. Signing up for MediCurve is possible by clicking a button via our website and online platforms. You simply "Click for Cover." It drives home the ease of use and accessibility of health cover with Medshield. It offers free virtual consultations through the SmartCare Benefits, thus allowing young and busy individuals to get treatment for common illnesses quickly and get back to their productive lives faster.
The Medshield App can be used to locate a MediCurve Hospital Network and cover for hospitalisation includes accommodation, theatre costs, hospital equipment, theatre or ward drugs, pharmaceuticals or surgical items. Specialist services from treating/attending Specialists are subject to a pre-authorisation referral from a nominated MediCurve Family Practitioner (FP).Don't wait too long to get cover
Getting covered early, before age 35, is essential to avoid late joining fees and gives you the freedom to consult your doctor at any time to diagnose and treat any health issues before they become severe. Furthermore, it is easier to get cover if you are relatively healthy – which most youths are – but if you are unhealthy with pre-existing conditions, there may be waiting periods and exclusions.
Don't wait until you are in an emergency or need to start or expand your family. Being a member of medical aid is vital, especially in South Africa. Medshield encourages all youth to investigate the different plans available to them. Investing in your health is investing in your future!