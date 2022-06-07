Operational Performance award for Bonitas

Part of the recent Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) Conference held in Cape Town, was the announcement of the Titanium Awards which benchmark industry excellence. The Awards recognise and reward medical schemes, administrators and managed care organisations, providing the best value to their members. Bonitas Medical Fund was presented with the Titanium Award for excellence in Operational Performance.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer, and Oupa Komane, chairman of Bonitas Medical Fund, proudly holding the Titanium Award for Operational Performance.

Growth over the past three years



Credit rating



Proof of average increases



Health governance measures



Preventative healthcare benefits



Risk benefits

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas, who accepted the award, said how thrilled he was for the scheme to have been honoured in this particular category. ‘It speaks to the measures we have put in place to invigorate our approach to providing affordable, quality healthcare for our members and ensuring we support the sustainability of the scheme.’The ‘Operational Performance’ category required nominees to demonstrate how they have created, supported and sustained access to affordable quality healthcare services for their members. Part of the submission requested verification of:"It’s particularly pertinent, in the year we celebrate our 40th anniversary and after two very challenging years in the industry," said Callakoppen. "This recognition by the BHF further endorses the strategy we adopted, which is to reshape the healthcare ecosystem by bringing affordable, quality care to more South Africans."This is the third Titanium Award for Bonitas – the previous two were for ‘Service to Membership – Open Medical Schemes’. Recent accolades also include being named the leader in the Medical Aid Industry category of the Ask Afrika Orange Index Awards® and Top Medical Aid in the Consumer Satisfaction Index (2019/2020).‘The four decades have given us a thorough understanding of the dynamics of the healthcare industry in South Africa. This, coupled with our knowledge of the healthcare needs of people from all walks of life, is the foundation for our success and ensured our relevance in an ever-changing industry. We will continue to strive to deliver on our promise of being the 'Medical Aid for South Africa'.