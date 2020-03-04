Latest accreditations awarded to healthcare facilities by Cohsasa

The healthcare facilities listed below have been awarded accreditation by The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (Cohsasa), a not-for-profit company (NPC) based in Cape Town.

Name of Facility Location Accreditation Award Clinix Botshelong-Empilweni Private Hospital Vosloorus, Gauteng Two Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2022 Clinix Dr S K Matseke Memorial Hospital Diepmeadow, Gauteng Two Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2022 Drakenstein Palliative Hospice Paarl, Western Cape Four Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2024 Mediclinic Legae Mabopane, Gauteng Four Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2024 Roman Catholic Hospital Windhoek, Namibia Three Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2023

A Cohsasa accreditation award means the healthcare organisations have entered a rigorous quality improvement programme and have been assessed against and comply with standards recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), the global body overseeing accreditation and quality improvement programmes in healthcare organisations in 70 countries around the world. Cohsasa itself is accredited by ISQua as are its standards.Healthcare facilities that initially enter the programme and meet standards are awarded two-year accreditations and as the journey in improving quality continues, awards of longer duration are given. A four-year accreditation award from the council should signal to patients that a facility has sustained an excellent level of standards over a commendable period.From the table below, it is thus possible to safely assume that the standards of quality and patient safety in both theandhave reached commendable, long-term and institutionalised levels. All facilities that receive a Four-Year Accreditation Award must undergo an interim survey halfway through the period to ensure that standards are being maintained.