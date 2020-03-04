Hospital Groups Company news South Africa

Latest accreditations awarded to healthcare facilities by Cohsasa

Issued by: COHSASA
The healthcare facilities listed below have been awarded accreditation by The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (Cohsasa), a not-for-profit company (NPC) based in Cape Town.
A Cohsasa accreditation award means the healthcare organisations have entered a rigorous quality improvement programme and have been assessed against and comply with standards recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), the global body overseeing accreditation and quality improvement programmes in healthcare organisations in 70 countries around the world. Cohsasa itself is accredited by ISQua as are its standards.

Healthcare facilities that initially enter the programme and meet standards are awarded two-year accreditations and as the journey in improving quality continues, awards of longer duration are given. A four-year accreditation award from the council should signal to patients that a facility has sustained an excellent level of standards over a commendable period.

From the table below, it is thus possible to safely assume that the standards of quality and patient safety in both the Drakenstein Palliative Hospice and Mediclinic Legae have reached commendable, long-term and institutionalised levels. All facilities that receive a Four-Year Accreditation Award must undergo an interim survey halfway through the period to ensure that standards are being maintained.

Name of FacilityLocationAccreditation Award
Clinix Botshelong-Empilweni Private HospitalVosloorus, GautengTwo Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2022
Clinix Dr S K Matseke Memorial HospitalDiepmeadow, GautengTwo Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2022
Drakenstein Palliative HospicePaarl, Western CapeFour Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2024
Mediclinic LegaeMabopane, GautengFour Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2024
Roman Catholic HospitalWindhoek, NamibiaThree Year’s Full Accreditation from February 2020 to February 2023


COHSASA The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
