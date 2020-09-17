Covid-19: Chemical-free sanitation for reduced risk

As the worldwide medical industry continues to scrutinise the Covid-19 pandemic and trials for vaccines, antibodies and potential cures are put through their paces, hospitals, schools and households are urged to disinfect high-touch surfaces to lower any risk of infection.

According to Colin Sham, director of Beyond Green Cleaning, ensuring the effective use of chemical disinfectants often comes with instructions for users to wear gloves and ensure good ventilation to avoid chemical exposure.“This was one of the reasons Beyond Green was excited to receive results from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for our San-A-Safe and San-A-Med natural disinfectants, noting their success in combating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused Covid-19.”Sham says the many products on the market that claim to be active against viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 without proof were the catalyst in Beyond Green contacting the CSIR for evaluation of the two products.“The virus used in this evaluation was generated in 293-T cells by co-transfection of a construct carrying the SARS-CoV-2 envelope and a plasmid encoding the luciferase reporter gene. This was followed by the determination of the virus tissue culture infectious dose 50 (TCID50) in the absence and presence of the disinfectant.”The natural surface disinfectants San-A-Safe and San-A-Med showed an effectiveness of 99.99% against SARS-CoV-2 virus in the infectivity assay conducted, meaning both of the disinfectants may be declared active against this virus.“As schools are required to ensure physical distancing of learners, it’s also vital that they understand the contact time required for sanitisers and disinfectants to be effective,” says Sham.“It is also largely up to the school to choose the cleaning products they use, and this is where San-A-Safe and San-A-Med responds to a number of requirements. Firstly, with the CSIR test results showing its efficacy, the risk to teachers and learners is reduced.”Sham notes that the product’s key benefit for users – in particular, children – is that it is natural, alcohol-free and contains no harsh chemicals that may affect the skin. The products are considered to be not hazardous, and have been successfully tested and found to eliminate some of the toughest pathogens.Distributed by a leading specialist in touchless disinfection GermCure, operations manager Francois Viljoen says: “With over 30 years of experience of innovating and creating sanitation and disinfectant products that meet the stringent standards set by schools, hospitals and the food service sector, Beyond Green has constantly worked towards delivering 100% all-natural, non-toxic and biodegradable solutions.“With the onset of Covid-19 and a plethora of ‘sanitising’ options suddenly available on the market,” Viljoen notes, “Beyond Green provides the assurance of high-quality, effective solutions tested by the CSIR to ensure the hygiene requirements of organisations and individuals are met.”Beyond Green’s natural cleaning solutions San-A-Safe and San-A-Med are not only uncompromisingly dependable and safe, but also a formula that delivers the best in sanitation at a time when hygiene is key to reducing contact with Covid-19.