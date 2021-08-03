Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryMediaHeads 360Hustle MediaOrnicoAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingMotherland OMNiTradewayJoe PublicGrey AfricaBroad MediaIncubetaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Sales Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sales recommendation engines - The ChatGPT for sales teams?

    Issued by MACMobile
    16 Nov 2023
    16 Nov 2023
    Data is the lifeblood of business, particularly in today's fast-paced digital landscape - the challenge however, is no longer regarding data accessibility, but rather data 'usability'. The ability to collate, analyse and translate data into actionable insights, in real time, is where companies will gain a competitive advantage.
    Cameron Dawson (commercial director, Keystone) and Sean Tennent (group growth officer, MACmobile)
    Cameron Dawson (commercial director, Keystone) and Sean Tennent (group growth officer, MACmobile)

    According to the IDC FutureScape Retail 2023 predictions, by 2025, 20% of the top 100 global retailers will drive holistic business results using AI systems with integrated data across retail planning, decisions, operations and optimisation.

    CPG commercial teams should brace for the rise of sales recommendation engines – agile platforms which use machine learning to automatically identify, value and prioritise revenue growth opportunities in real time. MACmobile, the provider of purpose-built and adaptable end-to-end cloud-based FMCG value chain solutions, has recently partnered with Keystone, a subscription-based sales recommendation engine that will offer new and existing clients a revolutionary solution for optimising the use of data insights.

    According to Cameron Dawson, commercial director of Keystone - the provision of real-time insights, powered by AI and machine learning, are the future: “Through the use of this decision intelligence, customers benefit from optimised retail execution performance that accelerates sales growth.”

    Whilst Keystone has only recently launched to market, the company has been in existence for over six years and built a comprehensive data and analytics company. The differentiator now, however, is how to use this data in real time to influence execution on the ground, and ultimately drive growth.

    “As we engaged with CPG commercial teams - both locally and abroad - we identified common pain points that their businesses are facing, namely complex data reporting, 'analysis paralysis' (too much data, too little productivity) and the time lag between mining an insight and action – all of which can be resolved through the use of a sales recommendation engine,” says Sean Tennent, chief growth officer for Keystone. “We have established a dynamic, experienced team with relevant expertise across strategic sales processes, business analysis and AI to develop, what we believe, is a game-changer for sales teams.”

    MACmobile has partnered with Keystone, a game-changing Sales Recommendation Engine.
    MACmobile has partnered with Keystone, a game-changing Sales Recommendation Engine.

    By quantifying of the value of the identified sales opportunity and using a real-time ticketing system that mobilises the most accountable individual to ensure immediate execution, Keystone has the ability to increase net sales by up to 12%. According to retail innovation expert, Toby Desforges (Engage, UK), sales recommendation engines, such as Keystone, are set to become one of the biggest breakthrough categories for the retail industry. “It provides useful, and more importantly usable, decision-intelligence at the proverbial click of a button. I think it’s less about 'if' sales teams should implement it and rather 'how soon'."

    “Keystone aids real-time decision-making by unlocking a holistic view of performance metrics with a single source of truth. Using the power of AI and machine learning, Keystone delivers real-time, actionable, value-prioritised revenue opportunities where – and when - it matters most,” says Andrew Dawson, CEO of MACmobile. “MACmobile is already API integrated, but Keystone can also sit as a layer on any ERP and/or sales force automation tool which drives a single-system user experience.”

    Keystone has been successfully tested across Africa and Asia via leading FMCGs and distributors such as Unilever, Pepsico and DKSH.

    Sales recommendation engines - The ChatGPT for sales teams?

    Keystone – Actionable Insights, Delivered.

    Sales recommendation engines - The ChatGPT for sales teams?

    https://keystone.vision/

    Read more: Andrew Dawson, MACMobile
    NextOptions
    MACMobile
    MACmobile is the provider of purpose-built and adaptable end-to-end cloud-based FMCG value chain solutions and platforms.

    Related

    Using digitalisation to bring relationships back to main market retail
    Using digitalisation to bring relationships back to main market retail
     27 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Leveraging data to drive actionable insight on e-commerce platforms
     25 Oct 2022
    Source: Vgrigas, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
    Mitigating risk in the main market is about more than just going cashless
     8 Jun 2022
    Bringing the omnichannel B2C experience into the B2B retail space
    Bringing the omnichannel B2C experience into the B2B retail space
     21 Apr 2022
    Source:©startupafrica
    Technology can empower spazas for economic growth
     1 Mar 2022
    The right data is critical to clean 'line of sight' into the entire supply chain
    The right data is critical to clean 'line of sight' into the entire supply chain
     22 Sep 2021
    Telkom launches eSIM support for smartphones
    Telkom launches eSIM support for smartphones
    24 Aug 2021
    Telegram added to Telkom's FreeMe bundles
    Telegram added to Telkom's FreeMe bundles
    3 Aug 2021
    Must read
    5 startups selected for the 2023 Irish Tech Challenge
    Entrepreneurship5 startups selected for the 2023 Irish Tech Challenge
    18 minutes
    Huge fuel price cuts predicted for December 2023
    AutomotiveHuge fuel price cuts predicted for December 2023
     30 minutes
    Source: Supplied. Steven Kark, group chief executive officer of Paycorp.
    FinanceNew app enables South Africans to withdraw their crypto as cash at ATMs
    1 hour
    Western Cape small-scale fishers finally get their rights
    AgricultureWestern Cape small-scale fishers finally get their rights
     2 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz