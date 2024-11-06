Optimising business operations through data analytics

Making decisions on product development, supply and demand, and supply chain management is often accompanied by several challenges. The biggest of these is the difficulty in knowing what the correct action to take is when the problems are tough to anticipate and consequences even tougher to predict. In this post, we explain how data analytics offered by Macmobile helps provide solutions by accurately predicting problems, trends and outcomes thereby optimising operations and driving growth at all levels.

Decisions, decisions

Decision making in the FMCG sector is complicated by several factors; the biggest of which is the unpredictability of the outcomes of these decisions and the difficulty in determining problems which may arise and how best to pre-emptively solve them. The relationship with other stakeholders within the sector is also a factor which complicates matters. These decisions are made with the express purpose of increasing efficiency, sales and developing products which align with the customers’ desires.

Data analytics provided by Macmobile takes the guesswork out of these tough decisions by providing solutions and predictions tailored to each client. This allows each company to make informed decisions which result in more efficiently run operations and produce better sales and results.

The benefits of data analytics

Data analytics offers companies invaluable insight on their customers which allows companies to:

implement changes sooner

develop products with customers in mind

eliminate wasteful practices and processes

manage customer relations

enhance customer services

develop successful marketing strategies

safely store useful data and insight in a centralised secure digital location.

FMCG companies have used data analytics to introduce B2B programmes which allow them to get orders faster. It also allows the different departments of a company to determine which components within the business need to be further invested in to boost sales.

Data analytics uses digital processes to introduce tangible changes in the real world. These range from product pairing and placement within stores, marketing and advertising of said products and sending sales teams to the right places at the right time to increase sales. Digital data analytics helps businesses know exactly how to go about implementing these changes.

Data analytics – a new hope

It can be difficult to invest in progress for progress’ sake. However the benefits of data analytics speak for themselves. Predictive analytics conducted by our software allow our clients to be proactive rather than reactive. This allows clients to respond to problems before they arise and take advantage of trends before they emerge. Being proactive leads to higher customer satisfaction and saving vast amounts of money and time which would otherwise be wasted.

Compiling and analysing data can be difficult when this data and insights derived from it are lost in endless paper trails. However, Macmobile’s data analytics and our suite of digital solutions make compiling this data, analysing it and providing actionable solutions to problems a breeze. This helps streamline operations making processes easier whilst reducing operational costs at the same time.

Meeting challenges head-on

Paper-based data collection and analysis is often undermined by inaccurate data which then leads to inaccurate data analysis. This results in incorrect and inefficient solutions and initiatives being implemented which only leads to further costs and the waste of money. Solutions derived from paper-based processes often also take longer than necessary to implement as well.

Digital based data collection and analysis reduces the margin of error and allows for accurate solutions to be actioned instead, resulting in higher productivity, lower costs and greater customer satisfaction.

Analytics affordable for all!

The cost of data analytics and date-driven solutions need not be as high as the benefits yielded. The value added by incorporating data analytics in a business far outweighs the cost. In addition to that, Macmobile offers a range of services with flexible pricing models depending on the size and budget of the business. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) can benefit from data analytics by incorporating different digital processes incrementally rather than all at once.

Why Macmobile?

Macmobile offers a one-stop-shop suite of services which aid in all sectors of business. Macmobile’s services simplify operational processes making the daily tasks easier to handle and streamlining processes which involve many components. Since these services are all digital, this allows businesses to go completely paperless and cashless and to have all their important documents stored in one place.

Clients need not be concerned about potential security breaches though as Macmobile ensures the safety of its clients’ data through advanced encryption, data privacy protocols, and by making sure to comply with major regulatory standards including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Our clients’ safety is always our top priority.

In addition to that, Macmobile offers comprehensive training, and continuous support to educate clients on how to transition to digital processes. This training includes tutorials, webinars and case studies which enlighten clients and address concerns they might have.

Macmobile has over 15 years in the field of supply chain automation and has partnered with leading global brands ranging from Unilever, Simba and Pick n’ Pay, to Logico and Coca-Cola Africa.

Looking to the future

As businesses look to the future to ensure their growth in their market, so too should their partners in supply chain management. Macmobile is leading the charge in the adoption of AI to accurately analyse data in order to provide insight on individual businesses and offer recommendations on how best to implement positive change.

The insight AI and machine learning provides goes beyond simply calculating how much a company sold this year compared to the previous one. Data analytics can assess why exactly that is based on customer behaviour. AI can also analyse customer churn i.e. whether someone is a regular or one-off customer and if they’ll be back.

Corporations such as our partners Coca-Cola have integrated AI into a range of their sectors to great success. The use of AI by the beverage giant has aided them in product development, catering to different markets around the world, advertising and more. Similarly, Walmart and McDonalds have also taken advantage of AI to manage supply, track their customers’ purchasing behaviour and tailor their services and products to the customer’s needs. Macmobile is stepping into the future right alongside them.

Though these innovative digital processes can seem daunting or difficult to understand, they allow for the most basic and important aspects of customer behaviour patterns to be ascertained and analysed to the benefit of both the customer and the business.

