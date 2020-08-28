Using agile development methodologies to yield the best results

No longer corporate buzzwords, scrums and sprints are mainstays in the tech space and beyond. And for good reason too. The agile development framework, of which scrums and sprints form the bedrock, allows our teams to be their most productive and serve our clients with results that surpass their expectations and allow them to meet their own goals too. This is what sets Macmobile apart from the rest. Our goals always align with yours. And…. We can’t lie. Talking about scrums and sprints is the closest we’ll get to being Springboks. We’re not ditching them anytime soon.

Agility (of) Course

The Agile Development framework has taken hold for a number of very good reasons. But at Macmobile we aren’t ones to follow along with the crowd. Which is why we’ve made sure to make the methodology our own. Agile development is favoured by our teams because it allows us to identify client’s needs or changes and implement them in a quick turnaround time. It also benefits the clients as they receive regular communication on updates and changes. We also make sure they receive the new functionality and/or changes frequently without waiting for too long.

The agile approach has completely changed the manner in which we handle clients’ projects and how we respond to any challenges which present themselves along the way. Our clients’ projects get delivered quickly and efficiently, through sprints. The sprints allow us to quickly develop new functionality or make changes and updates when and as needed. The benefit for the client is that their product gets constant updates or new functionality so that it stays up to date with whatever the client’s business requires.

The FMCG sector is a dynamic, fast-moving one and its reliance on sophisticated technology makes it even more so. This dynamic nature needs to be met with a fast-thinking team and the ability to act just as quickly. Our clients need and deserve the best in the shortest amount of time and the agile framework allows us to deliver exactly that for them, every time.

What agile development guarantees

Agile development ensures our clients and their satisfaction are always our first priorities. Other methods force teams to be bogged down by endless processes which do not guarantee that either the team or the client will achieve what they have set out to do. As an FMCG business, our clients’ output is facilitated by us, making both their and our success mutually dependent on each other.

This means we will always choose the best methods to deliver for our clients. Agile development means quicker, more frequent releases and constant updates. It benefits the client knowing that whatever their business requires, they will get it sooner. Agile development allows us to quickly adapt to changes and focus on what our clients need without a lengthy delay time.

Our clients also greatly appreciate this approach as it means the client can stay ahead of the rest in terms of their business, by knowing if they want something implemented they will have it readily available. This causes a positive chain reaction where they can respond quickly to dynamic elements which affect their business and customers because we made sure to do so first.

Big data, big results

Using our tried and trusted tools and frameworks, we are able to deliver software quickly and efficiently. We work with extremely large datasets and complex calculations. To perform agile development the right framework and tools are required and we make efficient use of them thanks to our excellent development team.

Digitising all relevant data from our clients ensures every process of our work through scrums and sprints can be successfully executed with no hitches or hiccups.

Running the relay

Agile development requires close collaboration between Macmobile and our clients. This style of work guarantees that healthy relationships between our clients and the team they work with are established and happily maintained. This does, however, require frequent communication between our teams and clients. By consistently communicating and collaborating, clients become aware of the benefits of this through the more frequent releases and updates they receive. This means they start to collaborate more if communication is initially an issue.

Agile development as a framework continues to serve both our teams and our clients well and yields the quickest results for the aptly named Fast Moving Consumer Goods sector.



