Revealed! Macmobile’s new look signifies trust and clarity

Macmobile has just launched a new logo and website, reflecting its evolution as a fast-growing leader in supporting the fast-moving goods (FMCG) sector.

Armed with decades of expertise in 16 countries, Macmobile helps its customers in the FMCG industry to adopt new technologies seamlessly, automate their supply chain, and provide order-to-invoice generation.

“We’re the people behind the fastest growing end-to-end cloud based FMCG value chain solution and platform,” says Sean Tennent, commercial and operations director at Macmobile.

“Through our comprehensive digital platform our clients manage their field operations and accelerate their business performance – and our new look reflects our commitment to innovation, quality and simplicity,” he adds.

Getting your goods safely from A to Z

When it comes to fast-moving consumer goods, you need more than a digital platform. You need a partner you can trust on your route to market.

Macmobile leverages innovative and user-friendly mobile technology to help FMCG businesses achieve paperless and cashless business processes at compelling cost structures. It provides tools for:

Sales force automation



Customer relationship management



Supply chain management, including stock and finance visibility.

“At Macmobile, our vision is to power the mobile-centric marketplace and to improve the way businesses communicate with their customers and perform their daily tasks,” Tennent adds.

New look reflects Macmobile’s core vision

“In the FMCG supply chain, clutter and complexity will cost you money,” Tennent explains. “We help our clients streamline their sales, strengthen their customer relationships, and gain unparalleled visibility into their route to market with clear data-driven insights and powerful tools.”

The new visual identity highlights the company’s commitment to providing simple solutions to complex challenges, helping FMCG companies work smarter, not harder:

The new logo uses a modern and minimalistic aesthetic to communicate the brand’s focus on simplicity, accessibility and tech-savvy solutions to supply-chain challenges.



uses a modern and minimalistic aesthetic to communicate the brand’s focus on simplicity, accessibility and tech-savvy solutions to supply-chain challenges. The choice of a sans-serif typeface enhances the modern and clean look and mirrors the company’s forefront position in the tech landscape.



enhances the modern and clean look and mirrors the company’s forefront position in the tech landscape. The lowercase ‘macmobile’ in close proximity to the uppercase 'M' balances the composition, providing a sense of hierarchy and readability without overwhelming the viewer.



in close proximity to the uppercase 'M' balances the composition, providing a sense of hierarchy and readability without overwhelming the viewer. Finally, the original blue colour palette which signifies trust and dependability has been enhanced with a pop of yellow to make the colours more vibrant, modern and eye-catching.

"With a focus on simplicity, and evolution through automation and digital solutions, we wanted to reflect this not only in our company image but also be a statement for our growth ambitions. I am very proud to introduce the new look for Macmobile." says Tennent.

Streamline your business processes with Macmobile

“Macmobile is creating a better way for FMCG companies to meet and exceed their customers’ needs and desires,” Tennent concludes. “With our new logo and website, we’re showing the world who we are and what we stand for.”

Visit www.macmobile.software to see Macmobile’s new look and download your free guide to building a digital route to market.