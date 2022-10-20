LG launches latest models of game-changing True 4K OLED and QNED TVs

LG's latest models, upgraded features, and True 4K and 8K displays have set a new standard for home cinema.

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its latest line-up of TVs within its flagship OLED and QNED TV ranges. As the manufacturer of some of the world’s most advanced TVs, this year’s technological improvements will change how consumers experience TV. And, considering that many international streaming services now offer 4K content, including this year’s FIFA World Cup that DStv will be broadcasting in 4K UHD, now is a great time for football fans – and movie lovers alike – to invest in a true 4K display, which offers twice the resolution of 4K UHD.

The evolution of OLED

LG released its first OLED TV in 2010, ushering in a new era for colour and contrast. Whereas traditional LCD TVs rely on backlighting to produce an image – which results in backlight bleeding and paler colours – OLED TVs use over 100 million self-lit pixels that can turn on and off individually. This is what allows these displays to deliver near-infinite contrast and perfect blacks. This year, LG has added OLED A2 series 4K Smart TVs and OLED CS series TVs to its range, available in 55” and 65” models.

Over the last decade, OLED has set the benchmark for TV technology, which is why it’s been a CES Innovation Award honouree for nine consecutive years – and now OLED is evolving. The next evolution of OLED – LG OLED evo – delivers up to 30% more brightness. With brighter, more vivid picture quality combined with the power of self-lit pixels, OLED evo has set a new standard for display technologies.

Game-changing experiences

This year, LG added two OLED CS models (55” and 65”) and two evo-panel displays to its OLED C2 range: 48” and a sizable 83” model. LG’s OLED C series TVs are widely considered to be the best displays for gaming for a variety of reasons. Because LG’s OLED TVs don’t process any backlighting, they outperform most gaming monitors in terms of response time. This year, LG has reduced their response time from 1 millisecond to a near-instantaneous 0.1 milliseconds. Add the fact that they have low input lag, the latest adaptive syncing technologies, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a variety of built-in gaming features, and it’s easy to see why the OLED C series gaming TVs give gamers everything they need to enjoy next-gen games in spectacular true 4K at 120Hz.

Art meets innovation

LG’s Gallery range featured the first OLED TVs with the peak brightness of the evo panel. This year, two models will replace last year’s G1 series: a 65” and 77” G2 model. The sleek and sophisticated OLED Gallery range has a flush-to-the-wall design that makes them the ultimate addition to your décor. They’re perfect for displaying digitised artworks when you’re not watching TV. Furthermore, the G2 now offers an optional accessory stand with a sleek, minimalist design to elevate your space – and your television.

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

LG has combined NanoCell and Quantum Dot technologies in its QNED TVs – the only display manufacturer to have done this – to produce richer and more vibrant colours than was previously possible on LCD TVs. The latest 55” and 65” LG QNED 806 series TVs – available since March 2022 and a popular choice among consumers – bring a new level of immersion to viewing content in true 4K at 120Hz. They are also the most accessible of the new QNED range.

LG has taken QNED a step further by adding Mini-LED technology to some models in the range. Whereas conventional LED TVs only have a few hundred LEDs used for backlighting, QNED Mini-LED TVs are lit with up to 30,000 mini-LEDs. These mini-LEDs are smaller and more densely distributed, allowing them to produce far higher peak brightness, crisp picture quality, and richer colours. They also feature Full-Array Local Dimming to reduce backlight bleeding or the ‘halo effect’ and deliver deep blacks in dark scenes. This allows QNED Mini-LEDs to boast a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, whereas your typical LCD display only goes up to roughly 1,000:1.

This year, LG has introduced upgraded 55”, 65”, 75”, and 86” models to its QNED Mini-LED 856 series. The models in this series all come in stunning true 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

More intelligent technology

At the heart of all LG’s TVs being released is the company’s latest α 9 Gen 5 AI processor. The processor uses deep learning algorithms to automatically adjust picture and colour quality based on the content you’re watching. This includes body and object enhancing, foreground and background enhancing, and even resolution upscaling that can convert low-resolution content to true 4K or 8K resolution on compatible models. Furthermore, LG AI Sound Pro provides more lifelike audio and allows the TV’s built-in speakers to up-mix stereo content into virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

LG has also upgraded its Smart TV platform with the latest webOS 22 and a new operating system with a more intuitive interface. Home viewers can now create personal profiles for ease-of-access and tailored content recommendations based on their viewing history. And, with the NFC Magic Tap feature, viewers can easily stream content from a mobile device to an LG TV.

Bringing the cinema to the living room

Whether viewers are looking for the best way to watch sports and movies or to upgrade their gaming experiences, LG’s display technologies have raised the bar for home entertainment. The latest generation of OLED and QNED TVs launched this year reflect incredible innovations when it comes to both panel technology and the software inside the TVs. There is now also a far greater variety of models in each range for consumers to choose from.

To find out more about LG’s newest line-up of OLED and QNED TVs and bring the ultimate cinematic experiences straight to your living room, visit www.lg.com/za.