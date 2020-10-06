Meeting Covid-19 and future challenges in your distribution centre

The global health crisis has had a major impact within the distribution centre environments that have been providing the lifeline to retailers, manufacturers and end users alike. As restrictions on business begin to lift, distribution centres are evaluating and implementing technology solutions designed to address and manage social distancing and new cleaning procedures advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other regulatory bodies.
The Honeywell rugged enterprise tablet computer equips your direct store delivery, field service, transport and logistics or distribution centre enterprise with a flexible solution that fits a wide range of workflows.
A recent paper from Harvard University researchers states that “prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022.” In addition, the “next normal” may include an array of strategies that change typical working conditions for employees inside the warehouse.*
These solutions need to ensure productivity is maintained, allowing for efficient and accurate workflows for order picking, fulfillment, shelf replenishment, dispatch, cold storage environments and other tasks as distribution centres look to deliver a re-imagined experience. At the same time, DC and supply chain managers are realising that they need to build a smarter, and more agile and flexible operation due to the rapidly changing requirements of their customers.
Bidvest Mobility, a leading provider of enterprise mobile computing and barcoding technologies, has responded to the challenges that the supply chain face and has developed solutions with technology partner, Honeywell, for faster, smarter and more effective work to be done throughout the supply chain and specifically within the DC.
Within the DC environment, new communication strategies are being explored with the introduction of Honeywell Smart Talk, a unified communications software solution that can be added to Honeywell mobile computers. This means that all employees using mobile devices are always connected, without the need for team meetings, hereby helping to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Simon Grisdale, Managing Executive at Bidvest Mobility, said that it’s important to ensure that DCs have the right mobile computing and barcoding solutions in the supply chain. “This can range from barcode label and mobile printers, mobile computers and barcode scanners to enterprise mobility software – all designed to optimise agility in their DC or warehouse and enhance accurate workflows for all tasks,” he added.
Grisdale commented that support for DCs, as the central hub of the supply chain, has been key during this period, particularly with social distancing protocols and less site visits. “Our call centre has geared up to troubleshoot all our customers’ mobile computing challenges using our remote cloud-based MDM (Mobile Device Management) software tools, enabling contactless IT support, while enforcing social distancing protocols to ensure mission-critical mobile solutions are always up and running. This facility is backed by our national repair centre, certified to fix mobile devices to OEM standards,” he added.
“Going forward,” Grisdale advised, “DC and supply chain managers need to ensure that their operations are agile, flexible and that effective real-time traceability is in place in order to change gear rapidly, fulfill service level agreements, respond to any crisis, and to provide up-to-the-minute reporting on stock levels, activities, and Covid-19-related information. Mobile computing and barcoding technology and systems are all available to support the supply chain to meet these challenges in a changing world.”
