Shoprite launches digital business unit and checkout-free concept store

The Department of Labour published guidelines on 11 June 2021 stipulating that Covid-19 vaccinations can be made mandatory by employers. However, this raises a number of questions, including whether or not any organisation can implement such a policy, and how they go about doing so.ByLouise Woodburn
The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl PopperByBronwyn Williams
The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
The Shoprite Group has officially launched its digital business unit, dubbed Shopritex, and is also trialling a cashless, checkout-free Checkers Rush concept store at the new unit's office in Cape Town.
Source: Supplied
Precision retailing
Incubated over the past year, the Shopritex unit is combining data science and technology to create more personalised shopping experiences for customers.
The launch is part of the group’s strategy to grow its ecosystem of value for consumers and monetise new and diverse revenue streams. Shopritex has already delivered two innovations – the fast-growing Xtra Savings rewards programme, and Checkers' popular Sixty60 on-demand grocery delivery service.
“We are serious about being Africa’s most customer-centric retailer, and the launch of Shopritex represents our investment in fit-for-the-future precision retail, which is increasingly digital and data-led,” says Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.
The Shopritex offices are located above the new Checkers Hyper Brackenfell flagship store, which is next to the group’s home office.
The new division’s 250-strong team includes data science, e-commerce and personalisation experts, who work with Shoprite’s IT team to form a combined team of over 1,000 people working to create and implement new innovations.
The new offices are also home to the latest retail innovation, Checkers Rush, an automated, cashless “no queues, no checkout, no waiting” concept store, where employees can grab products and walk out. Using advanced AI camera technology to identify the products being taken off the shelves, Checkers Rush bills users’ bank cards upon exit.
This is one of numerous digital innovations under development, according to the group. “The next era of growth for us is about precision retailing. Shopritex will use our rich customer data to supercharge a ‘smarter Shoprite’ and ultimately fuse the best of digital with our operational strength across the continent,” Engelbrecht says.
Imagine walking into your favourite fashion store, and instead of finding racks of clothing filled with items you have no interest in, the items that appeal to you are on display in front of you. Curated just for you...
Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation, says that “Shoprite to the power of X represents the exponential growth opportunity when you combine the best of data, tech and talent with the scale of the Shoprite Group.”
Innovations such as Sixty60 and Xtra Savings have seen the team scoop up 17 innovation awards in the last year, and Schreuder says the group is “just getting started”.
“Through a culture of innovation and startup-like pace, our teams are making grocery shopping more personalised for customers while removing friction from the retail experience.”
