Nando's temporarily shuts over 40 UK outlets

18 Aug 2021
By: Kanishka Singh
South African fast-food chain Nando's, best known for its spicy chicken meals, has had to shut temporarily over 40 outlets, about 10% of its restaurants, in the UK as staff shortages have led to disruption in the supply chain.

Source: Pixabay

"The UK supply chain is having a bit of a (night)mare right now. This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales", Nando's said on Twitter.

In an attempt to get deliveries on track, the company has seconded 70 staff to suppliers and is hopeful that all its restaurants would be able to reopen by Saturday, the Guardian reported earlier on Tuesday.

"The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and Covid isolations, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted," privately held Nando's said in a statement.


Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Dan Grebler
