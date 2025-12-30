South Africa
Healthcare Section
    US signs health agreements with African nations, warns against nonperformance

    The US has signed four new global health memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Ethiopia, which total nearly $2.3bn in funding, the State Department said on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.
    By Kanishka Singh
    30 Dec 2025
    30 Dec 2025
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    The Trump administration unveiled its "America First Global Health Strategy" in September, a new approach to overseas aid that seeks to improve target countries' self-reliance in managing their health sectors.

    "Each MOU includes clear benchmarks, strict timelines, and consequences for nonperformance – ensuring US assistance delivers results against priority disease threats and reduces long-term dependence on US assistance," the State Department said in a statement.

    "Across the four MOUs, which total nearly $2.3bn, the United States has committed almost $1.4bn, with recipient countries co-investing more than $900m of their own resources."

    The US embassy in the Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan said a signing of a five-year health co-operation memorandum between the two countries was scheduled for Thursday.

    The MoU is aimed at strengthening disease detection and health-worker capacity, the embassy said, adding that the State Department planned to provide up to 273bn CFA francs ($491m) in health support, while Ivory Coast commits to increasing its national funding to 252bn CFA francs.

    Earlier this month, the US signed a five-year health co-operation agreement with Eswatini to provide up to $205m for investments in health-data collection, disease monitoring and response and HIV prevention and treatment.

    Eswatini, in turn, will increase domestic health spending by $37m during the five-year period.

    The US has also signed health co-operation agreements with Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Lesotho.

    ($1 = 556.2500 CFA francs)

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
