Ensure your supply chain is ready for the peak season

Although it's uncertain what sales this peak season will bring, retailers are gearing up to participate in upcoming events, such as Black Friday on 27 November, Christmas, followed by back-to-school in the new year. It's not just anticipating stock levels, but also ensuring that the supply chain is ready to fulfill consumer demands in brick 'n mortar and online stores.
Bidvest Mobility
is working closely with its customers around the country to ensure that that they have the necessary mobile computing and barcoding technology in place to support their supply chains. The advent of Covid-19 has made predictions and processes more complex, as the supply chain has had to gear up for a large increase in online sales, as well as ensuring a contactless and safe experience for both staff and customers.
According to Simon Grisdale, Managing Executive at Bidvest Mobility, mobile computing and barcoding devices play a key role in the smooth operation in each stage of the supply chain. “The first step is to ensure that all equipment is operational and there are sufficient stock levels of media supplies, such as labels and ribbons to mark all the products,” he advised.
During Covid-19, there has been an uptake of Bidvest Mobility’s Asset Control software, which manages all mobile devices and accessories in an operation as items are issued to a specific user in order to create a chain of custody to track and trace devices in real time. This can include barcode scanners, mobile computers, label and barcode printers, headsets and other accessories and devices.
Grisdale said that a new cleaning module has been added to the software solution to ensure the traceability of the cleaning of all mobile devices as they are used by different operators during shifts, especially important during Covid.
“To summarise,” he concluded, “it’s important to have a checklist and processes in place to prepare for a peak season
event. This includes checking on the status of mobile computers, barcode scanners, accessories, barcode and mobile printers, RFID equipment, labels and ribbons, as well as ensuring immediate access to support and repair facilities. Complementary to this is the management and cleaning of these mission-critical assets.”
. About Bidvest Mobility
Bidvest Mobility, part of the Bidvest Group, has years of expertise in providing
mobile computing and barcoding solutions that harness the power of mobile technologies to meet the most demanding business challenges whilst driving transformation throughout the supply chain.
By combining the best-in-class enterprise mobility components – the right mobility platform, application software, mobile technologies and a range of support services - Bidvest Mobility ensures the seamless planning, development, integration, implementation and management of mobile applications to world-class standards. Their solutions are deployed across the supply chains of leading FMCG, retail, transport & logistics and industrial companies throughout South Africa.