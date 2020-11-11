Automotive retail group Motus Holdings launches motus.cars in SA

Automotive retail group Motus Holdings recently launched its online brand motus.cars, which is a website where consumers can shop 25 different brands of new vehicles, bikes, trucks, and over 10,000 dealer-certified used and demo cars. The name of the platform is the culmination of the overall Motus brand change from Imperial.

Website features include:

Access to monthly promotions across different brands

The ability to compare cars across all available brands

The ability to compare cars across new, used and demo categories

The ability to apply for finance online with a vehicle finance calculator

A cost of vehicle ownership calculator

First-time buyer assistance, tips, and tools

Thirteen different search filters which allow car shoppers to refine their searches by e.g. province, colour, transmission, fuel type, and even down to specific vehicle features

The ability to add cars to favourites

Four different contact methods allowing shoppers to enquire about a car via an enquiry form, a phone call, WhatsApp chat or a please-call-me request

Getting assistance from a real live chat agent

Booking a service online at any of the Motus franchised dealers nationwide

Automotive news, new car reviews, used car road tests, motorist tips and hacks, from independent experts

The use of website features and elements that consumers have become accustomed to in their daily online activities, such as a static mobi quick-link navigation bar at the bottom of the screen

All used cars on the platform are 100% Motus-owned and the site also holds the stock of 246 Motus dealerships. All cars are sold by franchise dealers with approved workshops and consumers can trade-in their old cars through dealers.The website is going to market with a three-week road trip that will be hosted by comedian Nic Goliath; the trip kicks off on 16 November. Goliath and his team will be starting their journey at the Motus Toyota Cape Gate dealership in Brackenfell, Western Cape and ending at Motus Ford Germiston in Gauteng.The team will visit a total of nine Motus dealerships – test-driving various vehicles along their way during their trip from Cape Town, through Bloemfontein and onto Gauteng.