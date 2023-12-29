Industries

Retail Marketing News South Africa

Raye partners with H&M on latest movewear collection

5 Jan 2024
H&M Move’s latest movewear collection, set to make its global debut on 11 January, unveils the exclusive partnership with powerhouse musician Raye.
Image supplied. Raye has joined forces with H&M Move to introduce the new-season collection, seamlessly bridging the worlds of sports and fashion through the power of music

Raye joins forces with H&M Move to introduce the new-season collection, seamlessly bridging the worlds of sports and fashion through the power of music

Her partnership with H&M Move perfectly aligns with the brand’s mission, to get the whole world and everybody moving.

“When H&M Move reached out about this partnership, I felt excited, honoured, and moved. I thought about how important movement has been in my life, and how everybody needs those endorphins and that physical confidence. It’s empowering to own the way you move,” says Raye.

Movement is for everyone

In the campaign, the star takes her pre-performance warm-up to the next level, working out and dancing to an instrumental version of her hit Escapism, all while dressed in the latest movewear.

Boldly designed with body-enhancing cutlines and crafted from fabric with H&M Move’s moisture-wicking DryMove and extra-supportive ShapeMove technologies, the movewear is further elevated by a vibrant glam look aligned with Raye’s renowned fashion aesthetics.

“I really believe that movement is for everyone. Movement is medicine, the same way music is, and that's what I do. I put my music on, get in a safe space, and just let myself be free and move,” says Raye.

“I’m delighted that H&M Move can inspire people around the globe in engaging ways through partnerships with world-leading artists like Raye. Music is deeply connected with movement; however you move, and that comes through beautifully in this campaign,” says Henrik Kroon, newly appointed general manager at H&M Move.

Brightest music stars

British singer-songwriter Raye, who will share the spotlight with sports legend Zlatan Ibrahimović, is one of the brightest stars in today’s music scene.

She boasts seven top 20 singles, 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify, an Ivor Novello Award, multiple Brit Award nominations and a track record of writing for the industry’s biggest names.

Her debut studio album as an independent artist, My 21st Century Blues, came out in early 2023 and features the UK chart-topping single Escapism which is two times platinum in the UK, RIAA Platinum in the US and 10 other territories, with 1.05 billion cumulative streams clocked to date.

Exclusive live performance

To celebrate the new collection and campaign collab, H&M Move has extended exclusive invitations to a select number of guests to attend a live performance by Raye in London on 24 January.

During this very special occasion, the music luminary will enchant the audience with some of her chart-topping hits.

retail, fashion, advertising, marketing, H&M
