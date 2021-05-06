Packaging Company news South Africa

Are you responsible for plastic packaging?

6 May 2021
Issued by: Mpact Plastics
Bear with us as we take the opportunity to say it as it is: You should be part of the plastic packaging solution. The 'how' may be a bit more complex and depends on who you are and where you fit into the value chain, of course.
The packaging value chain is complex and all industry stakeholders, including you, have to take responsibility in order to contribute sustainably. Various packaging mediums, including most plastics, are arguably here to stay, for good reason but a shift in attitude and behaviours toward recycling is paramount in achieving a circular economy.

Should plastics be banned?

You may think our answer is obvious and potentially in contrast to those who believe that plastic is nothing but a pollutant. If most of our answer lies within the question, should the question not rather be 'why plastics cannot be banned?' Here's our perspective...

Issued by Mpact Plastics 8 Apr 2021


Where you fit into the waste stream

A good waste management system has a strong focus on separating at source (yes, that is you, consumer) and a fair level of knowledge and awareness amongst all stakeholders. Let’s turn our focus to understanding how each individual can support the solution:

click to enlarge



To who is the finger pointing now?

Yes, we know roles will be unclear at times, legislation won’t be perfect, infrastructure will take time to develop and greenwashing exists (more about that next month – the lies you’re being told about sustainability!) but, in conclusion, ask yourself this vital question: If packaging producers are being held to high standards by society, what is society (AKA: you) doing to play your part in achieving smarter, sustainable solutions?

Mpact Plastics
Welcome to Mpact Plastics, a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging and cling film in southern Africa.
Comment

Read more: SustainAbility, Mpact Plastics, packaging

