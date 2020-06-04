Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Gold Pack Awards 2020 to be hosted online

The Institute of Packaging South Africa (IPSA) has announced that the Gold Pack Awards 2020 will continue to take place this year.
The annual IPSA Gold Pack Awards was launched in 1973, and is a showcase for outstanding achievements in the South African packaging industry.

The judging process this year will take place within the conditions required for social distancing and travel restrictions, while the awards ceremony will be conducted online and via YouTube. The results will be announced on 28 October 2020.

Thanks to the support from the event sponsors, entry into the awards will be free this year. In light of the lockdown, organisers have extended the deadline for entries to 1 July 2020. Entrants will have until 15 July to send in physical samples to be judged.

For details on entry requirements and for more information visit the Gold Pack website.
