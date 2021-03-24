Production Company news South Africa

Renowned gospel singer, HLE to host VIP Invite, a new spiritual upliftment TV show

24 Mar 2021
By: Lerato Moseki, Issued by: Urban Brew Studios
Renowned gospel singer, HLE will give viewers front-row seats to an inspirational festival of praise and worship in a new show that seeks to uplift and entertain viewers.
VIP Invite on Mzansi Magic, Sundays at 7pm.
Hlengiwe Ntombela, also known as HLE will host VIP Invite to keep viewers entertained in a show which will let viewers share personal stories of how popular songs inspired and moved them. HLE, well-known for her successful chart-topping song You Are, has been a Joyous Celebration member and recently a host of Adlib, a variety television show on ONE Gospel.

"As we approach the festivities that come with the Easter weekend, VIP Invite will fill your living room with an atmosphere of praise through its unique spiritual upliftment show that comes with a moving testimony and a new school version of gospel teachings. We are very excited that the show, which will air at 7pm every Sunday once Our Perfect Wedding goes on a production break, will add some new flavour to Sunday TV and leave you, our viewers, inspired," says Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The 13-part studio-based show, produced by Urban Brew Studios will be aired on Mzansi Magic from this Sunday, 28 March - just in time to complement the Easter activities.

The format of the show will see HLE kick-off each episode by inviting the studio audience and viewers at home to sing along to a cover song or two, before inviting viewers to send in their testimonies about a song that inspired them, as well as making song dedications.

The final segment of the show will see HLE summing up the messages in the songs as motivational nuggets for the viewers - inspired by the lyrics and motivated by bible verses - before she performs a collabo with the day's guest artist.

Watch VIP Invite on Mzansi Magic channel 161, from 28 March 2021 every Sunday at 7pm.

Urban Brew Studios
Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
