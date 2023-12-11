Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRM24 LogisticsThe Publicity WorkshopHustle MediaOppoSappiMobitainmentBizcommunity.comEcentric Payment SystemsMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Research News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Are consumers sacrificing healthy food when times are tough?

    11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
    Consumers are now actively considering the environment alongside their individual health when buying food, according to Tetra Pak’s Index 2023. These environmentally conscious consumers labelled ‘Climatarians’ are willing to alter their eating habits to protect the planet.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The market for healthy foods is already well established, as consumers actively seek products that will have a positive impact on their physical wellbeing. But a significant majority now take a more holistic view: 70% say that healthy products should not harm the environment, while another 54% are willing to take responsibility for the planet and change their diet to contribute to a better world.

    This dual focus is reflected in the rising number of consumers consciously reducing the amount of meat they eat, known as “flexitarians”, with nearly half of all consumers saying they are reducing meat intake or excluding meat altogether.

    The Tetra Pak Index, based on a survey conducted in ten countries around the world by global market research firm IPSOS, found that this trend towards meat reduction is a global phenomenon. 56% of respondents cite health reasons for adopting a flexitarian, pescatarian, vegetarian or vegan diet, but over a third (36%) specifically cite the environment as their primary motivator.

    The research also reveals that convenience is no longer king. In a marked shift in long-prevailing attitudes, 70% would sacrifice convenience for healthier products. The drive for health is also unaffected by the cost-of-living crisis, with only 17% willing to sacrifice food and drinks with health benefits in the current economic climate.

    A rising trend

    The climatarian trend is expected to grow, as the effects of climate change are felt more widely; with consumers expecting food manufacturers to deliver products that are both healthy and sustainable.

    Adolfo Orive, president and CEO at Tetra Pak, comments: “The findings of this year’s Index are reflective of the direction we have taken in the last few years, to decarbonise the food industry and make food systems more resilient and sustainable. In many parts of the world, people rely on products such as milk and juices for their daily nutrition, so it is critical to optimise their value chain with innovations in sourcing, packaging, processing and distribution, which is where we have been playing an active role together with our customers and suppliers.

    In addition, considering that the world will need 60% more food by 2050, we are complementing these efforts through technologies that can help explore new sources of nutrition - ranging from new plant-based sources to alternative proteins produced with biomass and precision fermentation. Both these areas are critical to contribute towards food system sustainability.”

    The potential of new food

    Breakthrough new food innovations can play a strong supporting role in delivering products that are not only tasty, but also resource efficient. The good news is that consumers are ready to embrace innovations that improve how we live and eat, with 62% believing that technology has a role to play in a more sustainable future. At the same time, some consumers are concerned that such innovations may not be as natural as fresh, unprocessed food - so finding the right balance will be key.

    “This area is developing quite rapidly, and it is difficult to predict when and to what extent it will succeed; but it is only through continued efforts and leveraging collaboration to explore every potential opportunity, that we will find solutions to the current food system challenges” says Adolfo.

    Read more: shopping behaviour, healthy foods
    NextOptions


    Related

    &#x2018;Tis the Season to spend wisely
    ‘Tis the Season to spend wisely
    3 days
    Luxury brand sales soar despite shaky economy
    Luxury brand sales soar despite shaky economy
     1 Dec 2023
    Make sure you are really saving this Black Friday
    Bullion PR & CommunicationMake sure you are really saving this Black Friday
    Top tips for businesses on how to prepare for the holiday season
    Top tips for businesses on how to prepare for the holiday season
    27 Oct 2021
    Nielsen uncovers the true state of the SA consumer mindset
    Nielsen uncovers the true state of the SA consumer mindset
    16 Oct 2019
    FAO director-general calls on food industry to do more to support healthy foods
    FAO director-general calls on food industry to do more to support healthy foods
    26 Sep 2019
    South Africa should learn from Brazil about how to tackle 'hidden hunger'
    South Africa should learn from Brazil about how to tackle 'hidden hunger'
     19 Jun 2019
    Tetra Pak appoints Adolfo Orive as new CEO
    Tetra Pak appoints Adolfo Orive as new CEO
    28 Jan 2019
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz