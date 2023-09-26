Checkers launches Xtra Savings Plus

Checkers has launched Xtra Savings Plus, a monthly subscription offering unlimited free Sixty60 grocery deliveries, even more personalised offers and an additional in-store discount.

After a successful beta trial with customers, the subscription offer is now being made available to all its consumers, at R99 per month.

The Xtra Savings programme was recently voted best Retail Rewards Programme in the South African Loyalty Awards, and saved customers R13.5bn on their groceries over the past financial year.

Xtra Savings Plus combines the best of the Xtra Savings rewards programme with Sixty60’s effortless convenience. Customers can activate this offering on Sixty60 to experience exclusive benefits such as:

Unlimited free Sixty60 deliveries (minimum spend R350)



Save 10% extra in-store (max R200 savings once per month)



Double personalised offers in-app and in-store



No long-term commitments (pause/cancel at any time and a money-back guarantee)

The launch campaign, which spoofs the popular Mission Impossible movie franchise, features a Tom Cruise-lookalike demonstrating how Checkers has done the impossible, by offering an unlimited delivery subscription that is designed to more than pay itself back.

“We are obsessed about saving customers money and making the everyday effortless. Our new subscription plan offers the most generous value customers can experience from Checkers, both in-store and on Sixty60,” says Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and Innovation for the Shoprite Group. “Our customers have helped ShopriteX shape this innovation and we are delighted at the response so far.”

Customers can sign up in under 60 seconds on the Checkers Sixty60 app with their Xtra Savings card. The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.