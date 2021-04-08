Nestlé opens plant-based food factory in Malaysia

Nestlé has launched a Plant-Based Meal Solutions manufacturing facility in Malaysia, the first in Asean and one of only two in Asia.

The new facility will cater to the rising demand for plant-based foods and will supply local demand as well as exports. Getting people to eat more plant-based food is a priority for the Nestlé Group globally.Nestlé Malaysia has invested a total of RM150 million (approx. $36.3m) in this facility, which has been the main contributor to the RM280 million capital expenditure in 2020, the highest in the last six years.Located within Nestlé’s existing Shah Alam Industrial Complex in Selangor, the new production site, with a build-up area of approximately 6,000sqm, has an annual production capacity of 8,000 tonnes and is equipped with the latest food processing machinery and automated packing lines.Chris Johnson, executive vice president and chief executive officer, Zone Asia, Oceania and Sub-Saharan Africa, Nestlé S.A., commented, “We have chosen Malaysia, and Selangor, as the location of this new manufacturing hub, as we find here the right infrastructure, trade links and access to talent and capabilities."We also build on Nestlé’s 108 years of successful presence in Malaysia. We are confident that with this new facility we will be able to capture the exciting growth opportunity for plant-based products in this region, which is a very important growth priority for the Nestlé Group worldwide.”Nestlé’s new plant has already commenced production of its new Harvest Gourmet plant-based products for the out-of-home market and is soon to launch its consumer range. Made with plant-based ingredients such as soy, wheat, beetroot, carrot, pomegranate and blackcurrant, the range currently includes the Sensational Burger patty as well as Schnitzel, chargrilled pieces and ground mince products that can be easily integrated in home cooking recipes.Mr Juan Aranols, chief executive officer, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said, “This production site in Shah Alam will allow us to supply locally produced, high-quality, greattasting and Halal certified plant-based meals. In the same way as it is happening in other parts of the world, Malaysians are becoming interested in exploring alternatives to meat consumption, either because of health reasons or for environmental considerations. For them, we have developed an exciting range of new products that provide an excellent nutritional alternative supporting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.”