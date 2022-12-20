It's critical: How digital tools can drive reliable and patient-centric healthcare

The shape of healthcare is transforming. According to McKinsey, consumers are increasingly taking their health into their own hands, turning to digital tools to book their own appointments, get necessary prescriptions, and even monitor their own health between visits to the doctor.

Increasingly, government regulation, new technologies and unprecedented patient access to data are forcing change. Hospitals and clinics now need to bring the patient into the centre of their organisation: to offer personalised interactions, transparent pricing, and efficient customer service.

But while the Covid-19 pandemic is easing, it is far from over. In its wake, it has left an overstretched medical force and strained resources. If healthcare institutions are going to make a transformation, they will need reliable and effective tools to enhance implementation and save costs over the long term.

Leveraging innovative digital experiences

Today, businesses are accelerating their digital transformations to offer customers rich and varied experiences across work and play. Consumers now have a wealth of choices – whether it’s in hybrid working or omnichannel shopping.

These same expectations are already driving change in the healthcare industry. The demand for convenient remote consultation and care is driving an explosion in telemedicine, a market which is expected to reach $113.1bn by 2025. Digital therapeutics, driven by software programmes to prevent, manage and treat medical diseases, is also emerging as an effective healthcare option. Through the adoption of these new healthcare approaches, overburdened hospitals and clinics stand to ease workloads and save costs.

Delivering innovative digital experiences in hospitals must begin with the right devices and technology. Powerful and long-lasting desktops like the Asus ExpertCenter E1 AiO can manage all-day long teleconsultations while handling many other tasks like pulling up patient data and checking medical reports. In the hospital, they can serve as self-service counters to improve patient experience and ease workloads for medical personnel.

Doctors are constantly looking at X-rays, analysing patient data, and checking medical history and medication usage. The last thing they need is a slow and unwieldy desktop or another device to interrupt their workflow and negatively impact the quality of medical service they can provide. The powerful Asus ExpertCenter D9 is a strong and robust desktop that can handle all these tasks, with the capacity to handle next-generation technologies like advanced analytics and machine learning as medical institutions digitally transform.

Empowering nurses and doctors

Our medical institutions are being squeezed. They face more patients and less budget – making efficiency paramount. As nurses and doctors make their rounds and carry out administrative duties, they need usable and efficient digital devices that allow them to carry out tasks quickly and accurately – leaving breathing room for personnel to focus on the patients.

Lightweight computer devices like the Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable bring medical professionals from the desk effortlessly. With a simple detachment of the keyboard, the laptop transforms into a highly portable tablet, putting patient records and crucial data at the tips of their fingers. The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip takes it further with diverse form factors – transforming from tent mode, to stand mode, and laptop mode to keep up with the fast-paced and diverse demands of the hospital environment.

Hard knocks and mishaps are also inevitable in the fast-paced hospital environment. Having to pay for repair and replacement adds up the costs, and hampers productivity when doctors and nurses must constantly switch devices. Asus devices are designed to be durable and hardy – they are harder to break but also easy to service, thanks to 24/7 Asus online customer support.

Managing and securing critical data

Hospitals house troves of sensitive patient information that encompass names, addresses and medical histories. Secure devices and systems are critical to ensuring that such data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

At Asus, data security is built-in for laptops and devices. NFC logins, biometric logins and TPM 2.0 form the first line of defence, ensuring only authenticated access to physical devices and the files within. Integrated Intel vPro Platform provides another layer of security features that keep the operating system, applications and data safe from outside threats.

All Asus devices support Windows Autopilot too, making it easy for IT administrators to automatically configure new devices for easy integration into an existing IT ecosystem. With this feature, hospitals and clinics can prepare devices for new users rapidly, automatically change systems configurations, and load apps with no action by the users.

This relieves overstretched hospital teams from consuming IT tasks and gets the software and devices quickly and securely to medical professionals – so that they can provide top-notch care.

Healthcare experience matters

Healthcare experience matters – for both the patient and the provider. Hospitals and other healthcare institutions already have much of the infrastructure and data to shift to a patient-centric operating model. The key is to equip healthcare workers with the powerful, mobile and efficient devices they need to deliver that care.

