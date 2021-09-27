Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonOgilvy South AfricaYFM 99.2Ebony+IvoryTopco MediaRX AfricaGagasi FMKena OutdoorRand ShowTBWAJacaranda FMGrey AfricaHoward AudioTQ GroupBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Programming Manager Johannesburg
  • Online News Editor Johannesburg
  • Promos/Granular Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Video Production/Video Editing/Media Paid Internship Johannesburg
  • Tech Writer Johannesbrug
  • Freelance Sales Executives Countrywide
  • National Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • Soapie and TV Journalist/Writer Remote
  • Multi-Media Journalist Durban
  • Senior Accountant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa

    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    VMLY&R creates Reuters 'The Source' brand campaign

    27 Sep 2021
    Created by VMLY&R, Reuters has launched its first-ever major campaign 'The Source' which positions Reuters as the authority for unbiased news.
    Source: REUTERS/Jorge Silva
    Source: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

    Reuters, a global provider of trusted news, insight and analysis, debuted its first major global brand campaign, ‘The Source’. The campaign reinforces Reuters unique and vital role as the leading source for truths about our world.

    Created in partnership with brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, ‘The Source’ campaign builds on Reuters 170-year heritage to emphasize its reputation as one of the world’s most trusted news outlets. Reuters is where the news gets the news, with a unique model that serves the world’s media organizations, financial professionals via its Refinitiv relationship, and professional consumers through Reuters.com, Reuters Events and Reuters Plus, and is the definitive destination for unbiased and reliable news and information.

    Now more than ever, the world is seeking independent, objective and unbiased reporting. ‘The Source’ campaign brings Reuters into the spotlight to demonstrate what has long been its defining philosophy: to tell all sides of a story but take none. Reuters delivers fast and reliable information with no bias or agenda, so readers can make smart decisions and take their next steps with confidence.

    “Reuters has delivered trusted and unbiased news since 1851, providing billions of people around the world each day with factual reporting about the most important global stories. ‘The Source’ campaign speaks to this pedigree as well as the evolution of Reuters and our continuous innovation in how we report and deliver the news,” said Josh London, Reuters CMO and Head of Reuters Professional. “With the intense speed at which information travels and the proliferation of misinformation, people and organizations need a source they can rely on for the unfiltered truth. ‘The Source’ squarely tells them that place is Reuters.”

    “With 2500 journalists in 200 locations around the world, our strength spans markets and geographies, delivering the deep global and local expertise that is uniquely Reuters,” said Alessandra Galloni, Reuters Editor-in-Chief. “’The Source’ campaign puts that unique value front and center, showcasing what Reuters has been for nearly two centuries: the place for trusted, unbiased news.”

    ‘The Source’ campaign, which launches in the UK and US, utilizes quotation marks in its creative as the universal symbol of reporting directly from the source. The quotation marks are employeed to frame the truth at the heart of Reuters reporting, letting the story speak for itself.

    “With journalists in every corner of the world, Reuters truly is the source for unbiased news and information. We are proud to have worked with some of the best journalists in the world to bring authenticity and journalistic authority to the campaign,” added Tamryn Kerr, creative director, VMLY&R London.
    Comment

    Read more: Reuters, brand campaign, VMLY&R

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz