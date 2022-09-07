Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IntercareBonitasCOHSASABizcommunity.comThe Publicity WorkshopThe Children’s Hospital TrustCingulateBabyYumYum.co.zaSkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

  • Clinical Social Workers North West
  • Clinical Social Worker Tshwane
  • Health Promotion Officer Gqeberha
  • Industrial Engineer - Manufacturing Johannesburg
  • Quality Assurance Junior Pharmacist Johannesburg
  • Health Promotion Officer Durban
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager/Digital Strategist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The Institut Pasteur de Dakar's new alliance bolsters West Africa's epidemic preparedness

    7 Sep 2022
    The Institut Pasteur de Dakar has teamed with the African Risk Capacity (ARC), AfriCatalyst and the West African Health Organization (Waho) to strengthen outbreak preparedness and response to West Africa's ebola, marburg, lassa fever, meningococcal meningitis, and emerging pathogens of concern.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The partnership will also evaluate the capacities for epidemiological surveillance and laboratory diagnostics for viral haemorrhagic fevers in the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), model the risk of new and re-emerging outbreaks and epidemics in the region and put in place epidemic contingency plans and countermeasures.

    As a World Health Organization collaborating centre for arboviruses (infections caused by a group of viruses spread to people by the bite of infected insects such as mosquitoes and ticks) and viral haemorrhagic fevers, IPD will provide expert opinion to enhance the capacity of the programme to evaluate surveillance and laboratory capacities in the region.

    IPD has a unique combination of biostatistics, bioinformatics, mathematical modelling, epidemiology, software development and virology that will be used to input parameters for simulating outbreaks and transmission dynamics in the region.

    IPD will support development of realistic outbreak scenarios deployed to prepare Ecowas member states in their training and preparedness for response and national contingency plans.

    “The alliance represents a unique partnership of leading African institutions with a global outlook that brings expertise in science, policy, governance and finance to advance global public-health security through epidemic intelligence and outbreak response.

    "As the project meets its goals, the alliance will represent a critically important convergence of complementary expertise to promote health security in Africa and mitigate the risk of global threats spreading to and from the region," said Dr Amadou Alpha Sall, chief executive officer of Institut Pasteur de Dakar.

    As evidenced from the recent challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, surveillance systems and outbreak preparedness and -response are under resourced. However, with clear leadership, countries in West Africa can introduce policies informed by evidence and by recent epidemics to protect their populations and limit the spread of external threats to West Africa and those endemic in the region and beyond.

    Source: Reuters. A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Indonesia in 2018.
    World Bank funds Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention $100m

    By 25 Jul 2022

    For several years, IPD, ARC, and Waho have been actively involved in efforts to mitigate the adverse impact of health emergencies in the Ecowas region, in line with their respective mandate and in collaboration with various partners, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

    BMGF support will play a catalytic role for the activities of the alliance by enhancing AfriCatalyst’s efforts to help co-ordinate and advance the common agenda of the alliance, including actions planned under existing and forthcoming partnership agreements to amplify the potential impact of these partnerships as well as the gender sensitivity of epidemic preparedness and response.

    “We look forward to supporting the critical work being undertaken by ARC, Waho, and IPD in the context of the alliance to strengthen epidemic preparedness and response in our region.

    "We’re thrilled to be partnering with the BMGF as we fulfill this unique responsibility,” said Daouda Sembene, chief executive officer at AfriCatalyst.

    “ARC welcomes this great Africa-led initiative supported by the BMGF as we continue to develop our outbreaks and epidemics risk-insurance product to enable early containment of epidemic-prone diseases and respond to acute public-health emergencies,” said Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, United Nations assistant secretary-general and ARC group director general.

    IPD is rising to the challenge of scaling new innovations, tools and systems to contribute to the global effort to end epidemics and prevent pandemics.

    In doing so, it aims to become a pioneer for innovative health solutions in an effort to advance inclusivity in access to critical health services in Africa.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ebola, pandemic, African Risk Capacity, COVID-19

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    SA's Aspen, India's Serum Institute sign vaccines deal for Africa1 Sep 2022
    Source: Reuters.
    Old Mutual reports 62% profit rise, aims for more30 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters.
    Ebola vaccinations to roll out in east Congo this week24 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Dalin Oliver is presenting his comedy show in Johannesburg next month
    Dalin Oliver presents Stay At Home Comedian23 Aug 2022
    Source: Wikipedia.
    Zambia central bank leaves policy rate on hold at 9.0%17 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters. A worker at Aspen Pharmacare, is seen at its Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine facility in Gqeberha.
    Aspen Covid vaccine lines risk going idle as J&J orders dwindle11 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Laura Hendel, marketing manager for Club Med in Southern Africa
    #WomensMonth: Club Med's Laura Hendel on finding focus in pandemic recovery10 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters. Customers look on outside Nedbank at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg.
    Nedbank's interim profits jump 26%10 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz