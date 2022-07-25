Industries

    World Bank funds Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention $100m

    25 Jul 2022
    By: Alexander Winning, Joe Bavier and Andrew Cawthorne.
    Africa's main public health body, the Africa's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), will receive $100m from the World Bank to help African countries prepare for, detect and respond to disease outbreaks.
    Source: Reuters. A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Indonesia in 2018.
    Source: Reuters. A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Indonesia in 2018.

    The Africa CDC has played a major role advising African countries during the Covid-19 pandemic and is also providing guidance on diseases like monkeypox.

    The World Bank said in a statement that the financial support would help boost the Africa CDC's technical capacity and include investments to increase the number of epidemiologists and outbreak responders.

    "The project will help to cultivate regional capabilities critical to ensuring a resilient and prepared continent. It will do this by helping to build and maintain a robust public health workforce across countries' health systems," the bank said.

    The Africa CDC's acting director Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said the money had come at a critical time as it was aiming to enhance its support to African countries.

    SOURCE

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.


    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: World Bank, vaccines, COVID-19, Alexander Winning, mRNA



