Advertising

Iconic Collective launches a razor-sharp campaign for Gillette, collaborating with rugby's elite

21 Sep 2023
Issued by: Point
Amid the excitement surrounding the Rugby World Cup 2023 (#RWC2023), the Iconic Collective team, part of The Point Group, found a parallel between the world of high-performance sport and the high expectations of today's men. Rugby symbolises not just a game but an ethos: facing high-pressure situations head-on, navigating challenges, and emerging triumphant.
Iconic Collective launches a razor-sharp campaign for Gillette, collaborating with rugby's elite

When thinking of rugby, particularly the Springboks, the creative team tackling this brief envisioned resilience, precision, adaptability, and, most importantly, confidence under pressure. These very attributes echo Gillette ProGlide’s promise – a razor that offers unmatched comfort and efficiency, even under the challenging contours of one’s face.

Selecting two iconic Springboks, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damien Willemse, wasn’t just about their celebrity stature. Their journey to #RWC2023 is a testament to facing life’s high-pressure moments and coming through with confidence. And as they glide across the pitch, the ProGlide Razor with Flexball Technology glides over your skin, ensuring a comfortable shave, no matter the challenge. The campaign seamlessly bridges the energy of the Rugby World Cup with the exceptional shaving experience provided by Gillette.

Albert de Andrade, Iconic Collective’s ECD, said it best: “I’m humbled by the success of the Gillette ProGlide YouTube ad. Our team's dedication to delivering a message of quality and confidence for a comfortable shave resonated with our audience. It's a reminder that simplicity and sincerity can still cut through the noise even in the ever-changing digital landscape, just like a comfortable Gillette ProGlide shave. By embedding the ethos of rugby into our narrative, we’ve carved out a message that stands out, encapsulating both the spirit of the sport and the product’s promise.”

Furthermore, as articulated by Retang Sebeka, commercial director at Incommon Productions: “The journey was not just about creating an advert but absorbing the brand’s ethos and letting it shape the creative vision. This collaborative effort, spearheaded by the tireless team of Iconic Collective, has indeed brought to life one of the year’s most impactful digital campaigns and one of my favourite ads to direct this year. It was an absolute honour to work on this project.”

Experience the Gillette 30” Second Ad here.



Point
Industry leaders in the procurement, management and delivery of end-to-end marketing solutions across Africa and the Middle East.
Gillette, Iconic Collective, Point Group

