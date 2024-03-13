Point recognised as Colgate Palmolive’s Most Preferred Supplier of 2023 in the Gulf Region

Point, a leading marketing solutions provider, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded “Colgate Palmolive’s Most Preferred Supplier of 2023” for the Gulf region. This recognition underscores Point’s exceptional commitment to client service, creativity, and industry expertise.

Henriette Thomas, chief customer officer at Point

Judging suppliers across Oman, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the award acknowledges Point’s outstanding performance. The company’s dedication to client service was evident in its consistent availability, hands-on approach, and in-depth understanding of Colgate’s needs. Point’s team impressed with their market-leading knowledge, allowing them to deliver exceptional service throughout the collaboration.

Colgate specifically highlighted Point’s ability to deliver costings, designs, and productions swiftly while maintaining the highest creative standards. It recognises the exceptional skills and dedication of the agency’s Dubai creative team. The innovative solutions and trusted partnership with Colgate directly contributed to securing production orders, combined with the agency’s rapid turnaround times and commitment to creative excellence were key factors in securing the award.

The strong partnership built between Point and the Colgate team and the value-added services offered by Point were also acknowledged as contributing factors to the award.

Henriette Thomas, chief customer officer at Point, expressed her immense pride in the achievement: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as Colgate Palmolive’s Most Preferred Supplier of 2023 in the Gulf region. This prestigious award is a true testament to the unwavering commitment, dedication, and excellence of our entire team.”

She continued, “I’m honoured to lead such a remarkable group of individuals who consistently go above and beyond to exceed client expectations through collaboration, innovative solutions, and a strong customer-centric approach. These qualities are what truly set us apart in the industry. We are grateful to Colgate Palmolive for their unwavering support and confidence, which motivates us to raise the bar continuously.”

This recognition goes beyond the team’s success; it celebrates the strong, trusting partnerships the business strives to build with its clients.