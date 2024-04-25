Iconic Collective rebrands as Point Iconic

Strategic, creative and digital transformation agency Iconic Collective announced its official rebrand to Point Iconic. The move signifies more than just a new name; it represents a refined focus on the company’s core values and a commitment to delivering exceptional service and strategic solutions to its clients.

Mitch Bowker, Point’s acting chief creative officer, explained, “This change reflects our dedication to enhancing our brand identity and better aligning it with our values and the Point brand.”

This strategic move combines the strengths of both brands to create a more powerful entity. Operational efficiencies will result from streamlining processes and shared resources, leveraging existing marketing channels, customer databases, and distribution networks. Iconic Collective’s existing customers will also have access to Point’s broader offerings.

Bowker added, “While our name changes, our commitment to exceptional creative service and innovative strategic solutions remains steadfast. Point Iconic will now explore new markets and customer segments, strengthening our brand and resonating more deeply with our valued clients and stakeholders.”

The group has a presence in 26 locations across Africa and the Middle East. Point Iconic’s expertise encompasses shopper marketing, public relations and reputation management, UX/UI design, software and enterprise development, creative conceptual and design, experiential and event management, print and packaging design and production, digital and paid media strategy, and 2D and 3D animation with full post-production services.

As a customer experience architect with a proven track record of innovation and growth, Point Iconic is excited about the future and looks forward to continuing to serve its clients with the same level of dedication and expertise under its new name.

The team is obsessed with helping its clients build meaningful brands and drive increased revenue efficiently, effectively and ethically. And Bowker is confident that the rebrand will allow it to better connect with its clients and partners and achieve even greater success in the years to come.