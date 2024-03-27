Point wins Digital Transformation Award From SABCO

The South African Business Council (SABCO) recently awarded Point the 2024 Digital Transformation Award. The leading end-to-end marketing specialist was recognised for its commitment to digital innovation and its role in driving advancements in digital transformation initiatives.

Mitch Bowker

The SABCO Awards celebrate globally relevant players across various sectors demonstrating exceptional achievement. Point’s chief creative officer (acting), Mitch Bowker, expressed, “Winning the SABCO Award for Digital Transformation is a special honour and a true testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation. SABCO promotes and develops South African business interests in the UAE, enabling members to connect to an economic and community ecosystem, facilitating businesses to reach and serve the Middle Eastern marketplace, and accelerating businesses to grow and expand in the Middle East. It’s a respected showcase of South Africa’s capabilities and its strategic importance in the world.”

Point stood out based on its advanced procurement software, which streamlines processes and optimises efficiency in both sourcing and managing suppliers; its digital marketing integration, seamlessly integrating marketing strategies to enhance client campaigns and maximise return on investment; and its innovative solutions, which leverage technology to develop solutions that address the evolving needs of its clients and deliver superior results.

The company remains committed to prioritising effective, efficient and ethical digital transformation initiatives that drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to its clients.